A92 near Halbeath Park and Ride closed northbound after crash

The A92 near Halbeath Park and Ride is closed northbound following a crash.

The road from Halbeath Interchange heading to Crossgates Roundabout was shut just after 11pm last night.

It is not known if anyone has been injured in the collision.

Traffic Scotland has advised motorists to follow the diversion that has been put in place.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.