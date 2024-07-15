Kevin Holt sounds stark Dundee United warning after Falkirk flop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Kevin Holt sounds stark Dundee United warning after Falkirk flop

The experienced defender says there can be no repeat of their flat showing on Saturday.

Dundee United defender Kevin Holt.
Dundee United defender Kevin Holt. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Kevin Holt has warned that Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin will inevitably wield the axe if the Tangerines produce a repeat of their flop at Falkirk.

The Terrors were out of sorts in their Premier Sports Cup opener on Saturday, succumbing to a deserved 2-0 defeat courtesy of goals from Dylan Tait and Ross MacIver.

The dominant Bairns also struck the bar twice through Callum Morrison and Calvin Miller, while forcing Jack Walton into a couple of smart stops.

And Holt, a survivor from the United side that lost 1-0 to Spartans at this point last season, has warned that a sharp upturn is needed when Stenhousemuir visit Tannadice on Tuesday.

Falkirk's Calvin Miller in full flow.
Calvin Miller was excellent throughout. Image: SNS

“The manager is building a competitive squad here and if you are not going to be up to it, then someone else will be,” cautioned Holt.

“We’ve worked hard over the last four weeks and there is a plan in place. The boys all know what they are meant to be doing but, for whatever reason, we looked a yard off it.

“It was the same last season – losing on the opening day against Spartans – and it was nowhere near good enough again.

“We need to make sure there’s no repeat of that, going forward. It’s up to the players to make sure we put this right in the next three games and get out this group.”

Holt: Tangerines must gel swiftly

United lined up with four debutants in their side – Will Ferry, Ryan Strain, Vicko Sevelj and Kristijan Trapanovski – and deployed a new-look 3-4-3 shape.

Against a well-oiled Falkirk side who fielded 10 players who were part of their title-winning group last term, the difference in cohesion and understanding was stark.

More damning, the Bairns also looked fitter, faster, and hungrier.

Ross MacIver leaps high to make it 2-0
MacIver leaps high to make it 2-0. Image: SNS

“It’s not an excuse but you can see with any new team, that things can take time,” continued Holt.

“They need to get used to the surroundings and it might take a bit of time. But it’ll be up to them – and us, as a group – to make sure they settle in and are ready for the games, because they come thick and fast.”

Setting the bar higher

Indeed, there is now no margin for error.

In all likelihood, United must win all of their remaining fixtures against Stenny, Ayr United and Buckie Thistle to earn a place in the last-16.

Even nine points may not be enough.

Falkirk players take the acclaim after going 2-0 up against Dundee United
Falkirk players take the acclaim after going 2-0 up. Image: SNS

“The pressure is there, but the pressure was there pretty much every game last season,” added Holt.

“The boys all know what the fans expect from Dundee United. Rightly so.

“We don’t have a divine right to turn up and win any game – and we need to be better than that. We need to set a higher bar than that.”

More from Dundee United

Falkirk players take the acclaim after going 2-0 up against Dundee United
5 Dundee United talking points: What went wrong in Falkirk false start?
21
Jim Goodwin cuts a frustrated figure on the sidelines
Jim Goodwin slams 'alarming reality check' as Dundee United boss offers Ross Docherty injury…
31
Ryan Strain is all smiles ahead of his Dundee United bow.
Ryan Strain welcomes 'advice' from ex-Dundee United ace as Tannadice new boy reveals Euro…
17
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin speaks to the assembled press
Jim Goodwin cautions against 'unnecessary negativity' as Dundee United boss tackles 'toughest group' in…
9
All smiles: Jim Goodwin is relishing the start of the season
4 Dundee United questions ahead of Premier Sports Cup curtain raiser
David Babunski in action for AFC Botosani in Romania
David Babunski to Dundee United latest as Jim Goodwin lays out transfers timeline
Dundee United Jack Walton, left, and Dave Richards.
Jim Goodwin reveals goalkeeper rotation plan as Dundee United boss welcomes Jack Walton and…
3
David Babunski, left, has played 15 times for his country
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United eye swoop for North Macedonia international David Babunski
21
Jim Goodwin was delighted by the high standards set by his side.
Dundee United transfer latest as Jim Goodwin refuses to compromise on quality
25
Chris Mochrie will bid to fire Airdrie to promotion contention
Chris Mochrie joins Championship side following Dundee United release
3

Conversation