Kevin Holt sounds stark Dundee United warning after Falkirk flop

Kevin Holt has warned that Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin will inevitably wield the axe if the Tangerines produce a repeat of their flop at Falkirk.

The Terrors were out of sorts in their Premier Sports Cup opener on Saturday, succumbing to a deserved 2-0 defeat courtesy of goals from Dylan Tait and Ross MacIver.

The dominant Bairns also struck the bar twice through Callum Morrison and Calvin Miller, while forcing Jack Walton into a couple of smart stops.

And Holt, a survivor from the United side that lost 1-0 to Spartans at this point last season, has warned that a sharp upturn is needed when Stenhousemuir visit Tannadice on Tuesday.

“The manager is building a competitive squad here and if you are not going to be up to it, then someone else will be,” cautioned Holt.

“We’ve worked hard over the last four weeks and there is a plan in place. The boys all know what they are meant to be doing but, for whatever reason, we looked a yard off it.

“It was the same last season – losing on the opening day against Spartans – and it was nowhere near good enough again.

“We need to make sure there’s no repeat of that, going forward. It’s up to the players to make sure we put this right in the next three games and get out this group.”

Holt: Tangerines must gel swiftly

United lined up with four debutants in their side – Will Ferry, Ryan Strain, Vicko Sevelj and Kristijan Trapanovski – and deployed a new-look 3-4-3 shape.

Against a well-oiled Falkirk side who fielded 10 players who were part of their title-winning group last term, the difference in cohesion and understanding was stark.

More damning, the Bairns also looked fitter, faster, and hungrier.

“It’s not an excuse but you can see with any new team, that things can take time,” continued Holt.

“They need to get used to the surroundings and it might take a bit of time. But it’ll be up to them – and us, as a group – to make sure they settle in and are ready for the games, because they come thick and fast.”

Setting the bar higher

Indeed, there is now no margin for error.

In all likelihood, United must win all of their remaining fixtures against Stenny, Ayr United and Buckie Thistle to earn a place in the last-16.

Even nine points may not be enough.

“The pressure is there, but the pressure was there pretty much every game last season,” added Holt.

“The boys all know what the fans expect from Dundee United. Rightly so.

“We don’t have a divine right to turn up and win any game – and we need to be better than that. We need to set a higher bar than that.”