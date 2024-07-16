Seal pup ‘Mango’ taken in by charity after Dysart rescue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Seal pup ‘Mango’ taken in by charity after Dysart rescue

Members of the public had tried to place the stranded seal back into the sea.

By Andrew Robson
Harbour seal 'Mango' rescued in Dysart
Harbour seal 'Mango'. Image: Supplied

A seal pup is being cared for by a wildlife charity after it was rescued from the Dysart coastline.

Rescuers were called to reports of a stranded mammal close to Howard Place on Sunday afternoon.

Police and British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) medics attended after members of the public tried to return the seal to the sea.

The harbour seal, named Mango, is now being hand-reared at the Hessilhead Wildlife Centre in North Ayrshire.

The BDMLR has advised members of the public not to approach or handle young pups.

Harbour seal ‘Mango’ rescued in Dysart

Sara Macmillan, BDMLR assistant coordinator for Fife and Stirlingshire, said: “At 2.35pm on Sunday BDMLR medics were called to attend to a cetacean in Dysart, Fife.

“Upon arrival, they quickly identified it as a harbour seal pup.

“Unfortunately, well-meaning members of the public had tried to place the seal back into the sea.

Police were also called out to the seal in Dysart
Police were also called out to the seal. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services

“Seals spend most of their time on land, resting and digesting their food.

“Harbor seal pups stay on land and are fed by their mothers for up to six weeks and should be left undisturbed if the mother is still feeding the pup.

“The seal, affectionately named Mango by Hessilhead Wildlife Rescue, was taken in and will be hand-reared for several months before being returned to the wild.”

Police urge public to stay away from young mammals

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1pm on Sunday we were called to a report of a young whale stranded near Howard Place, Dysart.

“Officers attended and found a live young seal which was placed near to the sea and relevant partner agencies informed.

“If you come across a young mammal, please contact the relevant agency.

“We would advise the public not to approach young mammals as this may cause them distress.”

Harbour seals – also known as common seals – are protected in Britain under the Conservation of Seals Act.

