Dunfermline restaurant owner ‘losing up to £4k a week’ due to controversial roadworks

Fabio Teti, of Casa Mia, says customer numbers have plummeted since work began at Bothwell Gardens roundabout.

By Claire Warrender
Fabio Teti, left, runs Casa Mia with parents Silvana and Joseph.
Fabio Teti, left, runds Casa Mia with parents Silvana and Joseph. Image: Supplied by Fabio Titi.

A Dunfermline restaurant owner says he is losing up to £4,000 a week due to controversial roadworks near his business.

Fabio Teti, of family-run Casa Mia, has seen a dramatic drop in footfall since the start of work at Bothwell Gardens roundabout.

And he fears being unable to pay his bills if the downturn continues.

Casa Mia in Dunfermline has suffered due to the Bothwell Gardens roundabout roadworks
Casa Mia, on Nethertown Broad Street in Dunfermline, is suffering as a result of the roadworks. Image: Google.

While Fife Council has offered an assurance traffic is moving well despite initial tailbacks, many drivers continue to avoid the area.

And Fabio says the council must do more to help.

“We’re not making any money at all,” he says.

“We’re losing at least £3,000 every week, maybe £4,000.

“On a Sunday we normally have 75 people, sometimes up to 90.

“But two Sundays ago we had eight. And on Saturdays our customers have dropped by half.”

Customers put off by Dunfermline roadworks

Italian restaurant Casa Mia, on Nethertown Broad Street, has proved popular since opening around five years ago.

But Fabio fears customers are being put off by the ongoing roadworks nearby.

“There are roadworks everywhere in Dunfermline,” he says.

“Businesses are really suffering because people are saying they can’t be bothered sitting in queues.

“This is a big problem and it makes me angry because Fife Council are being selfish.

“They are leaving businesses behind.

“They’ve never come to our door to say they’re doing this and if there’s any issue, here’s who to contact.”

‘I can’t afford to pay the bills’

The Brig Fish Bar, next door to Casa Mia, said last week they may have to let workers go due to the roadworks’ impact.

However, Fabio says the family nature of his business means he can’t cut staff, despite the dramatic drop in takings.

“It’s me, my wife, mum, dad, sister and uncle,” he says.

“We still have to pay our rates, electricity and gas. I can keep going but bills will be difficult. I can’t afford to pay.”

Roadworks on Bothwell Gardens roundabout will recommence
Queues of traffic built up when the Bothwell Gardens roundabout roadworks began. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Fife Council says the work is needed to accommodate new housing developments in Dunfermline over the next few years.

It started in the middle of June and was originally due to run in phases for 16 weeks.

However, following concerns from several businesses the council is exploring ways to accelerate it.

Council is ‘listening to businesses and trying to help’

Council representatives met with Asda staff last week to hear their views.

And roads and transportation chief John Mitchell said: “We have been listening to their views to explore options to further accelerate the improvements with a view to minimising the works and helping businesses.

“We are reviewing the work to date and looking to see if there are better ways to complete the remainder of the roadworks to help the travelling public and shoppers.

“Traffic around Bothwell Gardens roundabout is moving well.

“And the message from local shops and businesses is clear – they’re open as usual and waiting for you.”

Conversation