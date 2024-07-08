Dunfermline chippy owner ‘may have to let staff go’ due to impact of controversial roadworks

A Dunfermline chippy owner says he may have to let staff go to the impact of controversial roadworks yards from his business.

Michele Crolla, who runs The Brig Fish Bar on Nethertown Broad Street, says the roadworks at the Bothwell Gardens roundabout have hit his income by about 40% – and reduced footfall by half.

The roadworks have caused long queues at times, while some drivers have avoided the area altogether to avoid getting caught in the tailbacks.

Michele said: “Footfall has been cut in half. On the whole, I’d say sales are down by at least 40%.

“Our delivery service continues to help keep us alive, although the traffic obstacles have slowed the whole process down.

“I don’t want to cut staff hours but if the work in the street continues at this pace with these disruptions, I feel at some point I will have to let people go for the sake of saving my business.

“The stress on my mental health is becoming untenable. I have two young children and a mortgage to pay like most people.

“Thinking about the losses over the next few weeks and months is unbearable.

“I hope these words don’t fall on deaf ears and some remedy to this situation is reached soon.”

Dunfermline MSP Shirley-Anne Somerville says several business owners, including Mr Crolla, have been in touch with her to report a drop in footfall.

She has written to Fife Council calling for urgent support for businesses affected by the roadworks.

She said: “It is vital that Fife Council takes immediate action to support businesses who have been negatively affected by these roadworks.

“While this project may be necessary for infrastructure improvements, it is quite clear that there have been significant, albeit unintended, economic consequences.”

She added: “The council must now think about whether they will provide financial assistance or relief measures to those businesses suffering losses as a result of these works.

“I would suggest erecting clear and prominent signage, indicating that all businesses remain open during the roadworks.

“That should be included as part of a wider marketing campaign which highlights that businesses in the local area are still operating and accessible.”

The second phase of the project started on Monday with Woodmill Street closed to through traffic.

The third phase of the Bothwell Gardens roundabout roadworks will start in late July and run until mid-August.

Fife Council says the work is needed to accommodate new housing developments in the city over the next few years.

The local authority was forced to apologise last month when the works started a day earlier than advertised.

A date for the roadworks getting under way was announced on May 27, three weeks before they began.

The council has been contacted for comment on the impact on businesses.