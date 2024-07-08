Dunfermline chippy owner ‘may have to let staff go’ due to impact of controversial roadworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline chippy owner ‘may have to let staff go’ due to impact of controversial roadworks

Michele Crolla, who runs The Brig Fish Bar, claims footfall has dropped by half.

By Ben MacDonald
The Brig Fish Bar on Nethertown Broad Street
The Brig Fish Bar is just yards from Bothwell Gardens roundabout in Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View

A Dunfermline chippy owner says he may have to let staff go to the impact of controversial roadworks yards from his business.

Michele Crolla, who runs The Brig Fish Bar on Nethertown Broad Street, says the roadworks at the Bothwell Gardens roundabout have hit his income by about 40% – and reduced footfall by half.

The roadworks have caused long queues at times, while some drivers have avoided the area altogether to avoid getting caught in the tailbacks.

Footfall at Dunfermline chippy ‘cut in half’ due to Bothwell Gardens roundabout roadworks

Michele said: “Footfall has been cut in half. On the whole, I’d say sales are down by at least 40%.

“Our delivery service continues to help keep us alive, although the traffic obstacles have slowed the whole process down.

“I don’t want to cut staff hours but if the work in the street continues at this pace with these disruptions, I feel at some point I will have to let people go for the sake of saving my business.

The roadworks at Bothwell Gardens roundabout. Image: Supplied

“The stress on my mental health is becoming untenable. I have two young children and a mortgage to pay like most people.

“Thinking about the losses over the next few weeks and months is unbearable.

“I hope these words don’t fall on deaf ears and some remedy to this situation is reached soon.”

Dunfermline MSP Shirley-Anne Somerville says several business owners, including Mr Crolla, have been in touch with her to report a drop in footfall.

Call for ‘immediate action’ to support businesses affected by Dunfermline roadworks

She has written to Fife Council calling for urgent support for businesses affected by the roadworks.

She said: “It is vital that Fife Council takes immediate action to support businesses who have been negatively affected by these roadworks.

“While this project may be necessary for infrastructure improvements, it is quite clear that there have been significant, albeit unintended, economic consequences.”

Shirley-Anne Somerville has approached Fife Council about the works. Image: Supplied

She added: “The council must now think about whether they will provide financial assistance or relief measures to those businesses suffering losses as a result of these works.

“I would suggest erecting clear and prominent signage, indicating that all businesses remain open during the roadworks.

“That should be included as part of a wider marketing campaign which highlights that businesses in the local area are still operating and accessible.”

Roadworks on Bothwell Gardens roundabout will recommence
Queues caused by the roadworks. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

The second phase of the project started on Monday with Woodmill Street closed to through traffic.

The third phase of the Bothwell Gardens roundabout roadworks will start in late July and run until mid-August.

Fife Council says the work is needed to accommodate new housing developments in the city over the next few years.

The local authority was forced to apologise last month when the works started a day earlier than advertised.

A date for the roadworks getting under way was announced on May 27, three weeks before they began.

The council has been contacted for comment on the impact on businesses.

