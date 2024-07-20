Staff member, 57, assaulted by youths at Cowdenbeath Lidl

A group of youths assaulted a staff member at Lidl in Cowdenbeath.

The 57-year-old worker did not require medical treatment.

Police were alerted to a disturbance by youths at the supermarket at 5.15pm on Thursday.

The group left the scene before officers arrived.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.15pm on Thursday, 18 July 2024 we were called to a report of a disturbance by youths within business premises in High Street, Cowdenbeath.

“Officers attended and the youths had left.

“A 57-year-old staff member had been assaulted but did not require medical treatment.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Lidl assisting police with ‘ongoing investigation’ into assault on staff member

Lidl confirmed it is assisting police with the investigation.

A spokesperson said: “The safety and wellbeing of our store colleagues is of the utmost importance to us, and our stores have several measures in place to protect both colleagues and customers, including the presence of security guards and CCTV.

“We have a zero-tolerance position for abusive behaviour and are assisting the police with its ongoing investigation relating to an incident on Thursday evening.”

Police were also called to a separate disturbance and vandalism by youths at Cowdenbeath’s B&M store later on Thursday.

A spokesperson said: “Around 8.45pm on Thursday, 18 July 2024 we were made aware of a disturbance and vandalism by youths within business premises in High Street, Cowdenbeath.

“Officers attended and the youths had left the premises.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

The Courier has contacted B&M for comment.