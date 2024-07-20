Staff member, 57, assaulted by youths at Cowdenbeath Lidl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Staff member, 57, assaulted by youths at Cowdenbeath Lidl

Police were also called to a disturbance in the town's B&M the same night.

By Ellidh Aitken
Lidl and B&M off Cowdenbeath's High Street.
Lidl and B&M off Cowdenbeath's High Street. Image: Hamish Taylor

A group of youths assaulted a staff member at Lidl in Cowdenbeath.

The 57-year-old worker did not require medical treatment.

Police were alerted to a disturbance by youths at the supermarket at 5.15pm on Thursday.

The group left the scene before officers arrived.

Lidl in Cowdenbeath. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.15pm on Thursday, 18 July 2024 we were called to a report of a disturbance by youths within business premises in High Street, Cowdenbeath.

“Officers attended and the youths had left.

“A 57-year-old staff member had been assaulted but did not require medical treatment.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Lidl assisting police with ‘ongoing investigation’ into assault on staff member

Lidl confirmed it is assisting police with the investigation.

A spokesperson said: “The safety and wellbeing of our store colleagues is of the utmost importance to us, and our stores have several measures in place to protect both colleagues and customers, including the presence of security guards and CCTV.

“We have a zero-tolerance position for abusive behaviour and are assisting the police with its ongoing investigation relating to an incident on Thursday evening.”

Police were also called to a separate disturbance and vandalism by youths at Cowdenbeath’s B&M store later on Thursday.

A spokesperson said: “Around 8.45pm on Thursday, 18 July 2024 we were made aware of a disturbance and vandalism by youths within business premises in High Street, Cowdenbeath.

“Officers attended and the youths had left the premises.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

The Courier has contacted B&M for comment.

More from Fife

Site of the former Mountcastle Quarry and now the located of Eden Springs Fishery and Country Park.
'Benidorm' battle on horizon over £35m Fife loch holiday development bid
3
Harland & Wolff's Methil yard.
Calls to protect 200 Fife jobs as Harland & Wolff seek emergency funding
Cameron Allan
Fife pair face life sentences for 'most harrowing ever' rape and murder of young…
Car fire on Melville Close, Glenrothes.
Neighbour shocked by 'very scary' car fire in Glenrothes
2
James Cunningham
'TV stuntman' injured cyclist and destroyed £6k bike in Fife crash
Post Thumbnail
Urgent bid to save Anstruther's historic lifeboat station from wrecking ball
James being helped into the cockpit by Sam Jacob and Neil Hellier from Spitfires.com
Perthshire's James, 94, finally flies in Spitfire 72 years after mending the iconic plane
Drivers will face fines for parking on the pavement in Dundee from Monday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Why Fife pavement parking ban could be delayed until 2025
2
Fabio Teti, left, runs Casa Mia with parents Silvana and Joseph.
Dunfermline restaurant owner 'losing up to £4k a week' due to controversial roadworks
Kirkcaldy Railway Station.
Transport chiefs' warning to ScotRail after wheelchair user's Kirkcaldy station ordeal
3

Conversation