Stunning Kirkcaldy Mercedes mural stopping motorists in their tracks

A Kirkcaldy garage has unveiled a high octane artwork capable of stopping motorists in their tracks.

CB Auto Service commissioned well-known Fife street artist Kerry Wilson to create the striking Mercedes Benz mural on the side of their business.

And it’s already attracting comments from impressed passers-by.

One motorist described it as “a real showstopper”.

“I passed it when I was going round the roundabout and I went round again for another look,” he said.

“It’s really impressive.”

Kirkcaldy Mercedes mural is ‘fantastic’

The huge artwork covers the entire gable wall of CB Auto Service, in Forth Avenue Industrial Estate.

It is 90% completed, with Kerry due to finish in the coming days.

Garage owner Colin Bryan is delighted with the result, describing it as “amazing”.

“Kerry has done a fantastic job,” he said.

“It’s all spray painted and we’re very impressed.

“We specialise in German car services so it’s an apt car to have on there.”

‘People have been stopping me in the street’

Kerry, 38, lives in Kirkcaldy and said it had been great fun to work on such a stunning mural in her home town.

“Everybody who has seen it has been smiling quite hard about it,” she said.

“People have been stopping me in the street to tell me how excited they are. There’s a real buzz about it.

“I’m still putting the finishing touches to it but it’s been really fun to do.”

Kerry is well-known for her public art in Fife, particularly in Cowdenbeath where several huge murals adorn High Street shop fronts.

Her first, Pit Miner’s Son, was completed in 2017.