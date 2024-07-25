Stunning Kirkcaldy Mercedes mural stopping motorists in their tracks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Stunning Kirkcaldy Mercedes mural stopping motorists in their tracks

The business commissioned a well-known Fife street artist to create the work.

By Claire Warrender
The Kirkcaldy Mercedes mural
Finishing touches are still being made to the Kirkcaldy Mercedes mural. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A Kirkcaldy garage has unveiled a high octane artwork capable of stopping motorists in their tracks.

CB Auto Service commissioned well-known Fife street artist Kerry Wilson to create the striking Mercedes Benz mural on the side of their business.

The stunning Mercedes mural in Kirkcaldy
The stunning Mercedes mural in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

And it’s already attracting comments from impressed passers-by.

One motorist described it as “a real showstopper”.

“I passed it when I was going round the roundabout and I went round again for another look,” he said.

“It’s really impressive.”

Kirkcaldy Mercedes mural is ‘fantastic’

The huge artwork covers the entire gable wall of CB Auto Service, in Forth Avenue Industrial Estate.

It is 90% completed, with Kerry due to finish in the coming days.

Garage owner Colin Bryan is delighted with the result, describing it as “amazing”.

Garage owner Colin Bryan is delighted with the work
Garage owner Colin Bryan is delighted. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
CB Auto Service staff in Kirkcaldy are happy with the Mercedes mural. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“Kerry has done a fantastic job,” he said.

“It’s all spray painted and we’re very impressed.

“We specialise in German car services so it’s an apt car to have on there.”

‘People have been stopping me in the street’

Kerry, 38, lives in Kirkcaldy and said it had been great fun to work on such a stunning mural in her home town.

“Everybody who has seen it has been smiling quite hard about it,” she said.

“People have been stopping me in the street to tell me how excited they are. There’s a real buzz about it.

“I’m still putting the finishing touches to it but it’s been really fun to do.”

Kerry is well-known for her public art in Fife, particularly in Cowdenbeath where several huge murals adorn High Street shop fronts.

Her first, Pit Miner’s Son, was completed in 2017.

Conversation