Air ambulance called to motorbike accident in Buckhaven

Emergency services descended on Sandwell Street on Sunday evening.

By Chloe Burrell
Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance in Buckhaven.
Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance in Buckhaven. Image: Supplied

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance was sent to Buckhaven following a motorbike crash.

Stagecoach confirmed on X, formerly Twitter, that services were not able to access Sandwell Street and Den Walk.

An eyewitness at the scene told The Courier: “We were driving home from an afternoon out when we saw blue lights up ahead on Methilhaven Road.

“We just got past Levenmouth Academy when we saw two police cars and an ambulance on Sandwell Street and the road was cordoned off.

Emergency services on Sandwell Street in Buckhaven.
Emergency services on Sandwell Street. Image: Supplied

“We knew right away it must have been something serious when we saw the air ambulance in Sandwell Park.

“We’ve never seen that before.

“Someone said it was a motorbike accident and, right enough, there is a bike lying on the ground.”

Following its attendance in Buckhaven, the air ambulance is understood to have travelled to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Police Scotland and Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance have been contacted for comment.

