Fears hundreds of new Cupar North residents could be sent down via narrow, potholed road

The C-class road is highlighted as a quickest route between Cupar and Dundee.

By Claire Warrender
A CGI image of how the new Cupar North homes will look.
A CGI image of how the new Cupar North homes will look. Image: Supplied by Persimmon Homes.

Sat nav could send hundreds of new Cupar residents to Dundee via an unsuitable C-class road, it has been claimed.

The navigation system already highlights the C29 as the quickest route from the centre of town to Dundee and the north.

Sat nav says the C29 is the fastest route between Cupar and Dundee
Sat nav says the C29 is the fastest route between Cupar and Dundee

And many residents fear the proposed 1,500 new homes at Cupar North will swamp the narrow, potholed road.

The winding route joins Bank Street with the A92, via Cairnie Fruit Farm and Rathillet.

However, application objector Jennifer Quinn says it has been excluded from traffic data submitted with the Cupar North planning application.

And she said: “A 50% increase in Cupar’s population without any thought to improve the condition of that road is not acceptable.”

Cupar sat nav route ‘in a state of disrepair’

Jennifer is one of 577 people who have objected to the Cupar North planning application.

She points out all other routes to Dundee, including via Dairsie, Bonnygate and Balgarvie Road, were studied in an environmental impact assessment.

However, the C29 was not.

And she says: “The C29 is in a state of disrepair.

The C29 between Cupar and the A92 is recommended by sat nav
The C29 between Cupar and the A92. Image: Google.
The C92 is a narrow countryside route. Image: Google.

“It is an unkerbed road, immediately adjacent to the verge, and is currently suffering from edge failure.

“This is a result of cars passing along the edge of the road where there is no supporting structure under the road surface.

“Cars currently drive towards the centre of the road to avoid these potholes.”

Road network has ‘adequate capacity’

Jennifer adds: “The C29 is the only C-class road serving as a recommended route from the centre of Cupar.

“We have concerns that the increase in traffic along this road will require significant ongoing financial investment from Fife Council to ensure the safety of its residents, commuters and visitors.”

A graphic showing a plan of the proposed new housing development at Cupar North.
A graphic showing the site of the proposed new housing development at Cupar North.

Applicant Persimmon Homes predicts the development will result in increased traffic around the town.

But it says the road network has adequate capacity and will continue to operate well.

The housebuilder adds that its relief road to the north of the development will help mitigate any problems.

Cupar North application includes 1,001 documents

Meanwhile, other objections to the Cupar North development include fears over flooding, traffic in the town centre and an increase in demand on medical services.

The Persimmon Homes application is one of the biggest in north east Fife’s history.

It will increase the size of Cupar by 30% and includes a relief road with two roundabouts.

And it also includes 1,001 documents.

The period to submit public comments closed on July 8.

