‘Just the best’: Fife’s singing barber Cammy Barnes helps lead Methil Pipe Band youngsters to European championship title

Methil and District Pipe Band's victory at the European Pipe Band Championships in Perth is “pretty huge” for Methil – especially as the band mainly comprises local youngsters.

By Michael Alexander
Pictured (from left) Pipe major Cameron Barnes, Kai Hay, Noah Beattie, Daniel Clunie, Angus Gourlay, Darraich Clunie, Taylor Dalrymple and drum sergeant Craig Brown. Image: Cammy Barnes
Pictured (from left) Pipe major Cameron Barnes, Kai Hay, Noah Beattie, Daniel Clunie, Angus Gourlay, Darraich Clunie, Taylor Dalrymple and drum sergeant Craig Brown. Image: Cammy Barnes

Methil and District Pipe Band have been crowned European Pipe Band Champions – and now they have their sights set on the World Championships in Glasgow.

Methil-raised piper and well-known singer songwriter Cammy Barnes, who recently took over the running of the band from his dad, said winning the grade 3B category at the European Pipe Band Championships in Perth on Sunday was “pretty huge” for the Methil community – especially as the band mainly comprises local youngsters.

It’s the first time the Methil band have been crowned European champions since 2012.

What does the European championship victory mean to Methil teenagers?

One of the teenagers, Kai Hay, 14, said: “We put a lot of work into it and it’s very good for us. We were so excited when we managed to win it”.

Another youngster, Taylor Dalrymple, said he was “absolutely delighted” when the band got announced as European champions after months of hard work.

“Winning with my pals was just the best!” he added.

Cammy Barnes (front) and members of the Methil and District Pipe Band celebrate victory in category 3B of the European Pipe Band Championships. Image: Cammy Barnes

Cammy, who became a household name when he appeared on Britain’s Got Talent in 2023, explained how he and multiple world champion piper Craig Brown, who also learned to play at Methil, recently returned to the band to teach and “give back” to the band that taught them.

Cammy has taken over from his dad Robert who recently got a BEM (British Empire Medal) from the King for his contribution to bagpipes and the local community.

While Cammy – also known as Fife’s singing barber – has experienced everything from performing at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo to starring in Black Watch and performing with the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, he says seeing the Methil youngsters celebrate their victory was “up there with one of the best achievements”.

Cammy Barnes proud of ‘really strong community band’ in Methil

Cammy told The Courier: “The Euros were held in Perth on Sunday just past and to be honest the last three weeks since me and Craig came on board with the band, we’ve been really really grafting and the kids have been practising like hell. They’ve been absolutely smashing it.

“When we got the win on Sunday, I’m not going to lie man, it’s up there with one of the best achievements  I think I’ve ever had – especially being the band I grew up in. Seeing all the kids faces when they announced Methil as the European champions, it was incredible. It really was unbelievable.”

Cammy Barnes aged 12 when he won the solo junior Scottish piping championships. Image: Cammy Barnes

Cammy describes Methil as a “really really strong community band”. Learning to play and being in the band keeps kids off the street”. But it’s also a great investment in their future lives.

Fife-raised piper Cammy Barnes performs at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2022

He added: “Bagpipes is a trade – when they are older they can go and teach pipes,  they can be musicians, play at weddings, play at funerals, have a wee wage playing the pipes. And they are getting to see a bit of the world playing them as well. It’s a cool thing and it’s pretty cool for the area as well.”

The World Pipe Band Championships take place on Glasgow Green on August 16 and 17.

