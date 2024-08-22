Proclaimers back Fife family’s suicide prevention mission through new charity song

The Proclaimers are backing a Fife family’s mission to cut suicide rates with the launch of a new song and video.

The duo joined forces with Jackie Walls, who formed a support charity after nephew Scott Taylor took his life in 2022, aged just 37.

Determined to raise awareness of the help available, Jackie penned heartbreaking lyrics to the iconic tune Highland Cathedral, played at the dad-of-one’s funeral.

And The Proclaimers’ Craig and Charlie Reid agreed to get involved, along with members of Jackie’s Tartan Talkers group.

She said: “We were all devastated by Scott’s death.

“This song is designed to send a strong message of hope. There is a choice.

“If we can get people to engage and raise awareness of mental health, we can save lives.”

Tartan Talkers set up in memory of ‘life and soul’ Scott

Scott, from Cowdenbeath, was a plumber who loved taking son Lucas on camping and adventure holidays.

The Tartan Army member followed the Scotland football team religiously and was described as the life and soul of the party.

However, lockdown hit his business and he then caught Covid.

And just as he appeared to recover he took his own life, leaving parents Phyllis and Garry and sister Shannon stunned.

Jackie said Tartan Talkers now offers every avenue to those who are struggling to reach out.

“We have telephone support, WhatsApp support, email and there’s a men’s group in Ballingry,” she said.

The charity also offers group support to families affected by suicide.

Proclaimers ‘honoured to take part’ in Fife charity song

Highland Cathedral, Don’t Give Up features Scottish folk singer Emma Anstruther, with The Proclaimers joining in at the chorus.

Two children who lost their dad to suicide appear in the video, along with a Rosyth mum whose only son died in 2022.

Craig and Charlie Reid said they were honoured to take part and praised Tartan Talkers’ efforts.

“Their work on helping to prevent suicide is really important and becoming more so all the time,” they said.

“We hope this recording and campaign will be heard by as many people as possible.

“And we urge everyone to get involved and to talk.”

The video also stars Dunfermline Pipe Band and RFC Linlithgow Choir.

The CD is available to buy here, with all proceeds going to Tartan Talkers.