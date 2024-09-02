Woman taken to hospital after crash closes stretch of A91 in Fife

A woman has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on the A91 near Cupar in Fife.

The road was closed for around two hours between Melville Lodges Roundabout and Collessie, following the collision at 1pm, but has since re-opened.

The extent of the woman’s injuries is not known.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 1pm on Monday police received a report of a two vehicle crash on the A91 about half a mile west of the Melville Lodges roundabout in the Bow of Fife, Cupar.”

They added: “Emergency services attended and one woman was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee.

“The road was closed between 1pm and 3pm.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Traffic was diverted through Giffordtown while emergency services attended the scene.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call at 1.25pm about a two-vehicle crash on the A91 between Melville Lodges Roundabout and Collessie.

“We sent two appliances from Cupar and Newburgh to the scene.

“They left at 2.15pm after making the location safe.”