EXCLUSIVE: Wait for council decision on new Dundee FC stadium extended

A council decision on Dundee FC’s new stadium at Camperdown Park is unlikely to be made until at least November.

Dundee City Council’s planning committee is scheduled to meet next Monday (September 9).

However, The Courier understands the Camperdown stadium plans are not on the agenda.

And due to the council’s October recess, the planning committee will not meet again until November 4.

This means, barring any special meeting placed on the committee schedule, a decision on the application is at least two months away.

The final planning committee of the year will convene in early December.

Dundee chiefs had hoped for 2025 move

The delay is a further blow to Dundee managing director John Nelms’ ambition to have the club in the new stadium in 2025.

A planning in principle application was first submitted on behalf of their company, Dark Blue Property Holdings, in February.

Dee bosses had hoped a decision would then be made by councillors in early August.

However, Dundee City Council subsequently requested more information from club chiefs so officers could “properly consider” the plans.

Transport Scotland, the body responsible for the trunk road network across the country, also raised several queries with Dee consultants regarding the impact the plans could have on the Kingsway.

As of July 25, they had yet to submit their response to Dundee’s application.

Dundee FC are hoping to build a 12,500 seater stadium next to the Kingsway on the edge of Camperdown Park.

The ambitious application also includes proposals for 140-room hotel, 300-capacity beer hall, a residential development and a city crematorium.

Fresh images were released last month showing how the “state of the art” development could look when completed.

‘No reason to prevent the modernisation of Dundee FC’

A frequently asked questions section published to the Dundee website reiterated that club chiefs want to see “spades in the ground” in 2025.

They added: “We have committed time, energy and financial investment to ensure there would be no reason to prevent the modernisation of our football club.

“We have respected the process undertaken by Dundee City Council and seek to work with them to build a stadium that will be a modern, aspirational home for fans of all generations.

“We are encouraged that our extensive group of consultants have concluded that the proposal is viable with no significant issues raised, which is unlike other projects of this size and scale.

“We have worked extensively to ensure we are as prepared as we can possibly be at this stage.”