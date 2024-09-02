EXCLUSIVE: Wait for council decision on new Dundee FC stadium extended

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Wait for council decision on new Dundee FC stadium extended

The local authority's planning committee is scheduled to meet next week but Camperdown plans are not on the agenda.

What the outside of the new stadium may look like. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
What the outside of the new stadium could look like. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
By Laura Devlin

A council decision on Dundee FC’s new stadium at Camperdown Park is unlikely to be made until at least November.

Dundee City Council’s planning committee is scheduled to meet next Monday (September 9).

However, The Courier understands the Camperdown stadium plans are not on the agenda.

And due to the council’s October recess, the planning committee will not meet again until November 4.

This means, barring any special meeting placed on the committee schedule, a decision on the application is at least two months away.

The final planning committee of the year will convene in early December.

Dundee chiefs had hoped for 2025 move

The delay is a further blow to Dundee managing director John Nelms’ ambition to have the club in the new stadium in 2025.

A planning in principle application was first submitted on behalf of their company, Dark Blue Property Holdings, in February.

Dee bosses had hoped a decision would then be made by councillors in early August.

Dundee's new stadium at Camperdown Park
A concourse outside the stadium. Image: Holmes Miller Architects.
How beer hall could look inside new Dundee stadium.

However, Dundee City Council subsequently requested more information from club chiefs so officers could “properly consider” the plans.

Transport Scotland, the body responsible for the trunk road network across the country, also raised several queries with Dee consultants regarding the impact the plans could have on the Kingsway.

As of July 25, they had yet to submit their response to Dundee’s application.

An image of Dundee's planned new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects. .. George Cran/DCT Media Date; 20/08/2024
An image of Dundee's planned new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects.
Inside the stadium. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
Inside the stadium. Image: Holmes Miller Architects.

Dundee FC are hoping to build a 12,500 seater stadium next to the Kingsway on the edge of Camperdown Park.

The ambitious application also includes proposals for 140-room hotel, 300-capacity beer hall, a residential development and a city crematorium.

Fresh images were released last month showing how the “state of the art” development could look when completed.

‘No reason to prevent the modernisation of Dundee FC’

A frequently asked questions section published to the Dundee website reiterated that club chiefs want to see “spades in the ground” in 2025.

They added: “We have committed time, energy and financial investment to ensure there would be no reason to prevent the modernisation of our football club.

“We have respected the process undertaken by Dundee City Council and seek to work with them to build a stadium that will be a modern, aspirational home for fans of all generations.

Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms. Image: Shutterstock/David Young.

“We are encouraged that our extensive group of consultants have concluded that the proposal is viable with no significant issues raised, which is unlike other projects of this size and scale.

“We have worked extensively to ensure we are as prepared as we can possibly be at this stage.”

