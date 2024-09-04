Police hunt driver after ‘head-on’ Fife crash leaves woman in hospital

Police are hunting for the driver of a car involved in a Fife crash that left a woman in hospital.

The two-vehicle collision happened on the B9130 road near Kirkcaldy shortly before 10pm on Tuesday.

One woman was taken to hospital.

The extent of her injuries is not known.

A photo posted on social media showed the front end of one of the cars smashed up and said the crash had been “head-on”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.50pm on Tuesday, we received a report of a road crash involving two vehicles on the B9130, Kirkcaldy.

“One woman was taken to hospital and inquiries are ongoing to trace one of the drivers involved.”