Police hunt driver after ‘head-on’ Fife crash leaves woman in hospital

The incident took place near Kirkcaldy on Tuesday.

By Chloe Burrell
Car on B9130 after crash.
One of the cars involved in the crash. Image: fifejammerlocations.com

Police are hunting for the driver of a car involved in a Fife crash that left a woman in hospital.

The two-vehicle collision happened on the B9130 road near Kirkcaldy shortly before 10pm on Tuesday.

One woman was taken to hospital.

The extent of her injuries is not known.

A photo posted on social media showed the front end of one of the cars smashed up and said the crash had been “head-on”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.50pm on Tuesday, we received a report of a road crash involving two vehicles on the B9130, Kirkcaldy.

“One woman was taken to hospital and inquiries are ongoing to trace one of the drivers involved.”

Conversation