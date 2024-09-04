Fife Police hunt driver after ‘head-on’ Fife crash leaves woman in hospital The incident took place near Kirkcaldy on Tuesday. By Chloe Burrell September 4 2024, 3:53pm September 4 2024, 3:53pm Share Police hunt driver after ‘head-on’ Fife crash leaves woman in hospital Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5075445/head-on-crash-kirkcaldy-police-hunt-driver/ Copy Link 1 comment One of the cars involved in the crash. Image: fifejammerlocations.com Police are hunting for the driver of a car involved in a Fife crash that left a woman in hospital. The two-vehicle collision happened on the B9130 road near Kirkcaldy shortly before 10pm on Tuesday. One woman was taken to hospital. The extent of her injuries is not known. A photo posted on social media showed the front end of one of the cars smashed up and said the crash had been “head-on”. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.50pm on Tuesday, we received a report of a road crash involving two vehicles on the B9130, Kirkcaldy. “One woman was taken to hospital and inquiries are ongoing to trace one of the drivers involved.”
