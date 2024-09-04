Dundee injury update: Clark Robertson return date reassessed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee injury update: Clark Robertson return date reassessed

The summer signing is yet to feature for the Dark Blues due to a hamstring injury.

By George Cran
Clark Robertson warms up ahead of his first Dundee appearance.
Clark Robertson at Gayfield as Dundee kicked off pre-season. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

Dundee plan to use the international break to ease some “bumps and bruises” and to give their players a well-earned rest after an unbeaten start to the campaign.

It’s been a frenetic start to the 2024/25 season with nine matches played in the first six weeks of the campaign.

The Dark Blues have emerged through that flurry of fixtures unbeaten, though they are frustrated not to have more than six points from their four Premiership matches.

With players like Lyall Cameron, Josh Mulligan and Sammy Braybrooke away on international duty, the workload will be light over the weekend before they get stuck into preparations for Ross County away next weekend.

And beyond that is Rangers in the Premier Sports Cup quarter final at Ibrox.

Tony Docherty
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

“The squad is quite down on numbers because of the amount we have away on international duty – which is brilliant,” Tony Docherty said.

“We’ve still got a good core that we’re working with just now.

“It’s a good time just now for some of them to have a bit of time because we have a few bumps and bruises.

“Some of them will get a bit of rest.

“I told the boys to work towards this break and have us in the top half of the table as well as being in the last eight of the League Cup – and we’ve done that.”

‘Shouldn’t be too long’

Docherty welcomed Mulligan back to his matchday squad against St Mirren last weekend after a spell out with injury.

Also out have been new signing Clark Robertson and winger Charlie Reilly.

Clark Robertson signed for Dundee on Friday. Image: David Young
Clark Robertson signed for Dundee in June but picked up an early injury. Image: David Young

Clark Robertson pulled up with a hamstring injury in Dundee’s first pre-season game and Reilly suffered a similar injury in the League Cup at Bonnyrigg Rose.

Initial plans had been to see the pair back available after this international break.

Both are back on the grass as they step up their rehab.

However, centre-back Robertson will have to wait a little longer to return says Docherty.

“Clark isn’t far away, we always looked at this international break as a chance to take stock with where he was,” the Dundee boss said.

“It shouldn’t be too long. Ross County in the first game back might come too soon for him but it won’t be much longer after that.

“I’d like to think he might be available for the League Cup game against Rangers.”

