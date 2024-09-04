Dundee injury update: Clark Robertson return date reassessed

Dundee plan to use the international break to ease some “bumps and bruises” and to give their players a well-earned rest after an unbeaten start to the campaign.

It’s been a frenetic start to the 2024/25 season with nine matches played in the first six weeks of the campaign.

The Dark Blues have emerged through that flurry of fixtures unbeaten, though they are frustrated not to have more than six points from their four Premiership matches.

With players like Lyall Cameron, Josh Mulligan and Sammy Braybrooke away on international duty, the workload will be light over the weekend before they get stuck into preparations for Ross County away next weekend.

And beyond that is Rangers in the Premier Sports Cup quarter final at Ibrox.

“The squad is quite down on numbers because of the amount we have away on international duty – which is brilliant,” Tony Docherty said.

“We’ve still got a good core that we’re working with just now.

“It’s a good time just now for some of them to have a bit of time because we have a few bumps and bruises.

“Some of them will get a bit of rest.

“I told the boys to work towards this break and have us in the top half of the table as well as being in the last eight of the League Cup – and we’ve done that.”

‘Shouldn’t be too long’

Docherty welcomed Mulligan back to his matchday squad against St Mirren last weekend after a spell out with injury.

Also out have been new signing Clark Robertson and winger Charlie Reilly.

Clark Robertson pulled up with a hamstring injury in Dundee’s first pre-season game and Reilly suffered a similar injury in the League Cup at Bonnyrigg Rose.

Initial plans had been to see the pair back available after this international break.

Both are back on the grass as they step up their rehab.

However, centre-back Robertson will have to wait a little longer to return says Docherty.

“Clark isn’t far away, we always looked at this international break as a chance to take stock with where he was,” the Dundee boss said.

“It shouldn’t be too long. Ross County in the first game back might come too soon for him but it won’t be much longer after that.

“I’d like to think he might be available for the League Cup game against Rangers.”