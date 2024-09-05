Boy, 15, charged after man ‘assaulted’ in Methil

A 15-year-old boy has been charged after a man was allegedly assaulted in Methil.

Emergency services were called to a “disturbance” on Rannoch Road at around 11pm on Wednesday.

Officers were also spotted on Den Walk and Byron Street at the time.

Police say they are still investigating the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11pm on Wednesday, we were called to a report of a disturbance and a man assaulted on Rannoch Road, Methil.

“The 26-year-old man did not attend hospital and a 15-year-old male has been arrested and charged in connection.

“Inquiries continue.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”