Fife Boy, 15, charged after man 'assaulted' in Methil Emergency services were called to Rannoch Road on Wednesday night. By Kieran Webster September 5 2024, 12:18pm A 15-year-old boy has been charged after a man was allegedly assaulted in Methil. Emergency services were called to a "disturbance" on Rannoch Road at around 11pm on Wednesday. Officers were also spotted on Den Walk and Byron Street at the time. Police say they are still investigating the incident. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 11pm on Wednesday, we were called to a report of a disturbance and a man assaulted on Rannoch Road, Methil. "The 26-year-old man did not attend hospital and a 15-year-old male has been arrested and charged in connection. "Inquiries continue. "A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."