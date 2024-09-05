Boy, 15, charged after man ‘assaulted’ in Methil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Boy, 15, charged after man ‘assaulted’ in Methil

Emergency services were called to Rannoch Road on Wednesday night.

By Kieran Webster
Police in Methil.
Police in Methil following an assault on Wednesday night. Image: fifejammerlocations.com

A 15-year-old boy has been charged after a man was allegedly assaulted in Methil.

Emergency services were called to a “disturbance” on Rannoch Road at around 11pm on Wednesday.

Officers were also spotted on Den Walk and Byron Street at the time.

Police say they are still investigating the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11pm on Wednesday, we were called to a report of a disturbance and a man assaulted on Rannoch Road, Methil.

“The 26-year-old man did not attend hospital and a 15-year-old male has been arrested and charged in connection.

“Inquiries continue.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

More from Fife

How the Crail Airfield holiday units would be laid out.
Crail Airfield tourism plans with hotel and 91 holiday units recommended for approval
A bedroom within the luxury Seaton House hotel in St Andrews. Image: Seaton House.
St Andrews luxury hotel to create 60 jobs when it opens next year
Francis Street fire, Chloe Arnott, Jamie Morrison
Fife fireraising couple jailed for life-endangering flats inferno
David Powell
Sex offender broke rules by working at Fife hotel and being near playpark
A new Kirkcaldy Lottery is launching to help the town thrive
New Kirkcaldy lottery with five-figure jackpot will raise cash for town centre improvements
John Healy
Jail for Dunfermline man caught dealing 61,000 'street valium' pills 
Car on B9130 after crash.
Police hunt driver after 'head-on' Fife crash leaves woman in hospital
2
Whipped Fast Food and Desserts to open in Glenrothes
Fast food and dessert restaurant set to open in Glenrothes shopping centre
Derek Lamond
Vile Fife child rapist jailed for decades of 'abhorrent' crimes
Ailsa Grove in Kirkcaldy.
Casualty checked by paramedics after Kirkcaldy flat fire