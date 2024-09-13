Fife Woman, 24, charged in connection with assault in Kirkcaldy town centre Police were called to High Street in the town centre on Friday morning. By Neil Henderson September 13 2024, 5:08pm September 13 2024, 5:08pm Share Woman, 24, charged in connection with assault in Kirkcaldy town centre Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5082044/kirkcaldy-assault-woman-24-charged/ Copy Link 0 comment High Street, Kirkcaldy. Image: DC Thomson A 24-year-old woman has been charged in connection with an alleged assault in Kirkcaldy town centre on Friday Officers were called to High Street at around 9.45am following reports of a disturbance involving two women. Witnesses reported seeing several police vans as well as a number of officers on High Street and at Kirkcaldy Bus Station. A 24-year-old was arrested and charged a short time later in connection with the alleged offence. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 9.45am we were called to a disturbance in High Street, Kirkcaldy. “Officers attended and a 24-year-old woman was arrested and charged in connection with an assault. “She was released on an undertaking to appear before Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court at a later date.”
