Woman, 24, charged in connection with assault in Kirkcaldy town centre

A 24-year-old woman has been charged in connection with an alleged assault in Kirkcaldy town centre on Friday

Officers were called to High Street at around 9.45am following reports of a disturbance involving two women.

Witnesses reported seeing several police vans as well as a number of officers on High Street and at Kirkcaldy Bus Station.

A 24-year-old was arrested and charged a short time later in connection with the alleged offence.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 9.45am we were called to a disturbance in High Street, Kirkcaldy.

“Officers attended and a 24-year-old woman was arrested and charged in connection with an assault.

“She was released on an undertaking to appear before Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court at a later date.”