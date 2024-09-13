Woman, 24, charged in connection with assault in Kirkcaldy town centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Woman, 24, charged in connection with assault in Kirkcaldy town centre

Police were called to High Street in the town centre on Friday morning.

By Neil Henderson
High Street, Kirkcaldy.
High Street, Kirkcaldy. Image: DC Thomson

A 24-year-old woman has been charged in connection with an alleged assault in Kirkcaldy town centre on Friday

Officers were called to High Street at around 9.45am following reports of a disturbance involving two women.

Witnesses reported seeing several police vans as well as a number of officers on High Street and at Kirkcaldy Bus Station.

A 24-year-old was arrested and charged a short time later in connection with the alleged offence.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 9.45am we were called to a disturbance in High Street, Kirkcaldy.

“Officers attended and a 24-year-old woman was arrested and charged in connection with an assault.

“She was released on an undertaking to appear before Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court at a later date.”

More from Fife

Crail Airfield plans include an open-air museum.
Crail Airfield developers condemn 'shortsighted councillors and Nimby campaigners' after planning refusal
Dunfermline Fire Station Creative
4 Dunfermline projects at risk as £5m promise under review
The Northern Lights above Killiecrankie in Perthshire.
Best pictures as Northern Lights brighten up skies across Tayside and Fife
A car being removed from the scene of the crash in Kirkcaldy. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Man, 21, charged after Kirkcaldy 'car chase' following 'concern for teenager'
Cannabis under lights
Cannabis farmer's asylum claim could be affected by Fife conviction
Estate agent Jim Parker outside his Leven office.
Number of second homes in Fife falls by 14% after council tax doubles
3
Graham Dickie at court
Fife paedophile had sick images price list and download instructions
Emma Gabellone is counting on success at her Leven salon, Hush by Emma
Leven nurse prepares to open new beauty salon in former town centre bank
Police at Midfield Road, Kirkcaldy
One arrested and two in hospital after concern for girl sparks Kirkcaldy car chase
Nappy Pin and Toymaster in Cupar will close. Image: Graham & Sibbald
'Sad day' as Cupar toy shop closing after more than 40 years in same…

Conversation