Man, 37, arrested after armed police called to Fife house

A 37-year-old man has been arrested after armed police descended on a Fife house amid reports of an attempted robbery.

Police units were called to a house in Main Street, Kinglassie, on Sunday afternoon.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4pm on Sunday we were called to reports of an attempted robbery at a premises on Main Street, Kinglassie.

“Officers attended and a 37-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

It is understood armed officers attended as a precaution.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing numerous police vehicles and officers with guns in the street.