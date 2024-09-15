Fife Man, 37, arrested after armed police called to Fife house Officers descended after reports of an attempted robbery. By Lindsey Hamilton September 15 2024, 6:09pm September 15 2024, 6:09pm Share Man, 37, arrested after armed police called to Fife house Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5082537/armed-cops-in-fife/ Copy Link 0 comment Armed police in Kinglassie. Image: fifejammerlocations.com A 37-year-old man has been arrested after armed police descended on a Fife house amid reports of an attempted robbery. Police units were called to a house in Main Street, Kinglassie, on Sunday afternoon. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4pm on Sunday we were called to reports of an attempted robbery at a premises on Main Street, Kinglassie. Police at the scene. Image; fifejammerlocations.com “Officers attended and a 37-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident. “Inquiries are ongoing.” It is understood armed officers attended as a precaution. Eyewitnesses reported seeing numerous police vehicles and officers with guns in the street.
Conversation