Fife

Couple who met in the sauna launch pop-up facility at Kirkcaldy beach

Katie Heath and Chris Barratt say their temporary sauna can help improve wellbeing.

By Chloe Burrell
Katie Heath and Chris Barratt with their pop-up sauna tent in Kirkcaldy.
Katie Heath and Chris Barratt have set up a beach sauna tent in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A couple who met each other at the sauna have launched a pop-up facility on a Kirkcaldy beach.

Katie Heath, 40, and her partner Chris Barratt, 38, are behind the sauna at Pathhead Sands.

It is the pair’s latest venture as part of their health and wellbeing business Sacred Rebels.

Katie, originally from Yorkshire, says the concept came from their own sauna experiences.

Sauna ‘really close to our hearts’

She said: “I actually met Chris at the sauna so it’s something that’s really close to our hearts.

“There’s a pop-up horse box trailer sauna at Kingsbarns that they’ve had specially made and you can put it at the beach or the sea.

“The experience was amazing and I used to go once a month.

“We just decided to go for it.

“We did a tour at the beginning of the year around Scotland and decided that Kirkcaldy was the place for it.

Katie Heath and Chris Barratt.
Katie and Chris inside their sauna tent. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“Everybody is so friendly here. The reaction to the sauna has been absolutely incredible.

“It’s brilliant for the community and everybody who’s done it has just been blown away and so happy.

“We’ve had repeat customers already.

“There have been a couple of other people who have arrived on their own not really knowing anybody and then have walked away with new friends.”

Reaction to Kirkcaldy beach sauna tent ‘absolutely incredible’

Katie and Chris had the tent delivered from Finland with everything already in place.

Katie said: “Being in nature and being outside is a completely different experience to the sauna that you’ll use in the gym because you’ve got the sea there as well.

“There are so many benefits to the sauna.

“It’s really good for people with respiratory problems, eczema, asthma and poor circulation.

Katie Heath and Chris Barratt.
The couple say saunas can improve wellbeing. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“It’s just really relaxing. If you’re going between the sea and the sauna itself, you get a release of endorphins.

“It’s also about the community that you meet there as well.”

The sauna is currently open at Pathhead Sands between 4pm and 8pm on Friday, 6am and 9am on Saturday and 4pm and 8pm on Sunday.

