Former St Johnstone chief’s firm plans nearly 60 new homes in Inchture

Former St Johnstone owner Geoff Brown’s housebuilding firm has lodged plans for nearly 60 new homes in Inchture.

GS Brown Construction wants to build 56 properties on a plot of land between the A90 and Moncur Road.

According to the firm, there will be a mix of home types including bungalows and five-bedroom properties, with 14 of them “affordable”.

A statement submitted by the company said: “Providing a mix of properties will provide homes for first-time buyers, growing families, working professionals, and those looking to downsize from larger homes allowing for people to remain in the existing area and build a larger community of varying ages and stages of life.”

GS Brown Construction also says it would make “significant contributions” to the council’s education and transport funding as part of the development.

Previous plans for Inchture homes refused

There would also be noise cancellation measures due to the proximity to the A90 while the homes would all use “zero emission” heating systems.

Plans for the land were first mooted by GS Brown Construction last year.

An application for 66 homes on the site was previously refused by Perth and Kinross Council due to noise and overdevelopment fears.

However, the council has designated the land for housing in its local plan.

The council will consider the plans in the coming weeks.

Earlier this month, Mr Brown called on the local authority to buy up empty Perth flats to boost the city centre.