Tributes as long-standing Fife SNP councillor steps down as opposition leader

Fife Council’s long-serving SNP councillor David Alexander has stepped down as opposition leader.

The 70-year-old was first elected 38 years ago and spent all but 10 years as SNP leader.

His successor Craig Walker paid tribute to Mr Alexander as he took the helm on Thursday.

“It’s a superb achievement and one he should be very proud of,” he said.

Labour administration leader David Ross also hailed his service.

“I just want to acknowledge David Alexander’s contribution, particularly in the joint administration and through the difficult years of covid when I think we worked together very well,” he said.

“He has always been known as a good local councillor in his area.”

Highs and lows of Fife Council SNP leadership

Mr Alexander will remain an SNP councillor until at least the 2026 election.

However, he said it was time for someone else to take over the group leadership, particularly now he is a grandfather of two.

Before handing over the reins, he spoke of his own pride in some of his achievements over the years.

“The arrival of the Levenmouth rail link is one of the high points,” he said.

“David Ross and I were heavily involved in that as co-leaders and Fife Council had a large part to play.

“However, I look back on covid with mixed feelings.

“There is pride in the volunteers who got involved but then there is the horrific nature of some of the decisions that were coming our way.

“In the early days when numbers were looking so bad, we had to look for a warehouse because we didn’t think the facilities to deal with dead bodies were good enough in Fife.”

He added: “The best thing is when you change somebody’s life a wee bit.”

Councillor Alexander unlikely to stand for re-election

Mr Alexander was elected to Kirkcaldy District Council in a 1986 by-election, when 34 of the 40 councillors were Labour.

The SNP now has 34 of Fife Council’s 75 members.

He served as Fife Council co-leader in a joint Labour-SNP administration from 2017 to 2022.

“I’ve noticed the incredible rise of the SNP in terms of local authorities,” he said.

“We’re not going away and we’re not stopping.”

He added: “I never anticipated being here this long. That wasn’t part of the plan.

“Me standing again in 2026 is highly unlikely.”