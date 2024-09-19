Tributes as long-standing Fife SNP councillor steps down as opposition leader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tributes as long-standing Fife SNP councillor steps down as opposition leader

David Alexander has been a Fife councillor for 38 years.

By Claire Warrender
Fife Council SNP leader David Alexander.
Fife SNP councillor David Alexander has stepped down as opposition leader.

Fife Council’s long-serving SNP councillor David Alexander has stepped down as opposition leader.

The 70-year-old was first elected 38 years ago and spent all but 10 years as SNP leader.

His successor Craig Walker paid tribute to Mr Alexander as he took the helm on Thursday.

Fife SNP councillor Craig Walker is the new opposition leader. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

“It’s a superb achievement and one he should be very proud of,” he said.

Labour administration leader David Ross also hailed his service.

“I just want to acknowledge David Alexander’s contribution, particularly in the joint administration and through the difficult years of covid when I think we worked together very well,” he said.

“He has always been known as a good local councillor in his area.”

Highs and lows of Fife Council SNP leadership

Mr Alexander will remain an SNP councillor until at least the 2026 election.

However, he said it was time for someone else to take over the group leadership, particularly now he is a grandfather of two.

Before handing over the reins, he spoke of his own pride in some of his achievements over the years.

The arrival of the Levenmouth rail link is one of the high points,” he said.

The opening of the Levenmouth rail link this year was one of Councillor David Alexander’s proudest moments. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“David Ross and I were heavily involved in that as co-leaders and Fife Council had a large part to play.

“However, I look back on covid with mixed feelings.

“There is pride in the volunteers who got involved but then there is the horrific nature of some of the decisions that were coming our way.

David Alexander, left, with Labour councillor David Ross, when they co-led Fife Council. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“In the early days when numbers were looking so bad, we had to look for a warehouse because we didn’t think the facilities to deal with dead bodies were good enough in Fife.”

He added: “The best thing is when you change somebody’s life a wee bit.”

Councillor Alexander unlikely to stand for re-election

Mr Alexander was elected to Kirkcaldy District Council in a 1986 by-election, when 34 of the 40 councillors were Labour.

The SNP now has 34 of Fife Council’s 75 members.

He served as Fife Council co-leader in a joint Labour-SNP administration from 2017 to 2022.

“I’ve noticed the incredible rise of the SNP in terms of local authorities,” he said.

“We’re not going away and we’re not stopping.”

He added: “I never anticipated being here this long. That wasn’t part of the plan.

“Me standing again in 2026 is highly unlikely.”

Fife SNP councillor David Alexander has stepped down as opposition leader. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
