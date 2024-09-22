Scottish Deer Centre’s miniature railway name unveiled after Courier competition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Scottish Deer Centre’s miniature railway name unveiled after Courier competition

The winner was picked from 188 entries.

By Claire Warrender
Sophie Pirie receives her golden ticket from Deer Centre general manager Sarah Rice
Sophie Pirie, 10, uses her golden ticket for the miniature train with Deer Centre general manager Sarah Rice. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A 10-year-old Fife girl spoke of her delight as she was awarded the only ‘Golden Ticket’ for the Scottish Deer Centre’s new miniature railway.

Sophie Pirie, of Auchtermuchty, won last month’s Courier competition to name the attraction’s new venture.

And she and her family were special guests at the official unveiling of The Haggis Expressway on Saturday.

The Deer Centre miniature railway is called the Haggis Expressway
Sarah shows Sophie the new sign. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Deer Centre co-owner David Hamilton says it is a fitting name for the railway, which runs past the park’s haggis enclosure.

Sophie explained how she came up with the idea.

“I thought about The Haggis Expressway because I was having haggis for tea,” she said.

“I thought it was really cute and decided it would be a nice name.”

Other name suggestions in Courier competition

Sophie learned of her win when she returned home from school one day.

“My mum told me The Deer Centre had called to say I’d won,” she said.

“I couldn’t believe it – it’s amazing.”

She and eight-year-old brother Connor are fans of the Scottish Deer Centre and are confident the railway will be a huge hit.

Sophie on the train with grandad Fraser and friends. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“I think the public will love it,” said Sophie.

Deer Centre staff picked The Haggis Expressway from 188 competition entries.

Other suggestions included Bambi Express, Antler Express, Fife Flyer and Choocy McChoochface.

Others came up with, The Buccaneer Line, The Cupar Lupar and The Deerway.

And two people suggested simply Traindeer.

Deer Centre miniature railway name is ‘a piece of history’

Sophie and Connor attended Saturday’s unveiling with family and friends.

David described the event as “a piece of history”.

“Sophie is the only child in the world to own a Golden Ticket for the railway,” he said.

“It means she can go on it as often as she likes.”

The Haggis Expressway features an engine on loan from the collection of Kerr’s Miniature Railway, an iconic attraction in Arbroath for 85 years.

And it ran every day at the Deer Park during the summer holiday and is now on at weekends.

More from Fife

Spectators watch as air ambulance leaves Forfar's Inchmacoble Park
VIDEO: Air ambulance called to Forfar rugby match as injured Dunfermline teen taken to…
Fire at the RWE Markinch Power Station
Fire crews tackle blaze at power station in Glenrothes
How the pub could look after the renovation
Leven pub set to reopen with new name after £500k investment
Emergency crews at the scene on Den Walk, Methil after crash between van and lorry
Crash between van and lorry sparks major emergency response in Methil
Dunfermline Police Station
Arrested Fife man slammed for police stab threats
Gail Findlay with daughter Kara, who attend Autism Rocks
Mum of autistic Fife teenager fears 'ridicule and sniggering' if vital charity closes
Sophie Pirie, 10, uses her golden ticket for the miniature train with Deer Centre general manager Sarah Rice. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Owner of new Fife vet hospital says Perthshire building firm's collapse cost him £700k
3
Sophie Pirie, 10, uses her golden ticket for the miniature train with Deer Centre general manager Sarah Rice. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
New R&A captain drives into office in St Andrews as hundreds watch ceremony
Broughty Ferry beachfront.
Mystery as homes across Dundee, Angus and Fife shaken by huge 'bang'
13
Members of The Ship Inn Cricket Club, from Elie, are playing to win in Corfu. Image: Supplied by Graham Bucknall.
Life's a beach for Ship Inn cricket team as they swap Elie sands for…

Conversation