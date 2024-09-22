Scottish Deer Centre’s miniature railway name unveiled after Courier competition

A 10-year-old Fife girl spoke of her delight as she was awarded the only ‘Golden Ticket’ for the Scottish Deer Centre’s new miniature railway.

Sophie Pirie, of Auchtermuchty, won last month’s Courier competition to name the attraction’s new venture.

And she and her family were special guests at the official unveiling of The Haggis Expressway on Saturday.

Deer Centre co-owner David Hamilton says it is a fitting name for the railway, which runs past the park’s haggis enclosure.

Sophie explained how she came up with the idea.

“I thought about The Haggis Expressway because I was having haggis for tea,” she said.

“I thought it was really cute and decided it would be a nice name.”

Other name suggestions in Courier competition

Sophie learned of her win when she returned home from school one day.

“My mum told me The Deer Centre had called to say I’d won,” she said.

“I couldn’t believe it – it’s amazing.”

She and eight-year-old brother Connor are fans of the Scottish Deer Centre and are confident the railway will be a huge hit.

“I think the public will love it,” said Sophie.

Deer Centre staff picked The Haggis Expressway from 188 competition entries.

Other suggestions included Bambi Express, Antler Express, Fife Flyer and Choocy McChoochface.

Others came up with, The Buccaneer Line, The Cupar Lupar and The Deerway.

And two people suggested simply Traindeer.

Deer Centre miniature railway name is ‘a piece of history’

Sophie and Connor attended Saturday’s unveiling with family and friends.

David described the event as “a piece of history”.

“Sophie is the only child in the world to own a Golden Ticket for the railway,” he said.

“It means she can go on it as often as she likes.”

The Haggis Expressway features an engine on loan from the collection of Kerr’s Miniature Railway, an iconic attraction in Arbroath for 85 years.

And it ran every day at the Deer Park during the summer holiday and is now on at weekends.