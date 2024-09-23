‘Fiasco’ as Fife double yellow lines re-painted in wrong place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Fiasco’ as Fife double yellow lines re-painted in wrong place

Complaints have been made about parking outside Newport Primary School.

By Claire Warrender
Fife councillor Jonny Tepp is both angry and flabbergasted. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

A Fife councillor is “flabbergasted” after officials agreed to re-paint double yellow lines outside a primary school then painted them in the wrong place.

Taybridgehead member Jonny Tepp campaigned for several months for upgraded restrictions at Newport Primary to combat parking issues.

Councillor Jonny Tepp asked for double yellow lines at Newport Primary School. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

However, the work was delayed by breakdowns to the council’s only road-lining machine.

The Liberal Democrat councillor says urgent improvements were finally agreed in August.

“Bizarrely, the work started at the bottom of Cupar Road, went as far as Kirk Road then stopped,” he said.

“The most urgent part, running from the school to Forgan roundabout, has just not been done.

“As you can imagine, local people and myself are not happy about this fiasco.”

‘Angry and flabbergasted’ by work outside school

Mr Tepp said the work followed meetings which clearly set out what was required.

“They’ve then come to the school and gone in the wrong direction,” he said.

“Officers say they followed the work order.”

The work was requested after Newport Primary School asked parents to stop parking in the car park.

That shifted vehicles to the street outside, prompting safety concerns.

“The works they’ve done, while welcome, were not essential,” Mr Tepp said.

“What we asked for is essential.

“I’m angry and, quite frankly, flabbergasted.”

Council will now refresh other Newport double yellow lines

Fife Council lead consultant Steve Sellars said officers are working with the community to ease parking woes at the school.

He said: “We have refreshed the road markings on the B995 at the school and towards Newport.

“But in light of comments will now be arranging for those markings south of the school towards the A92 to be refreshed as well.

“There are extensive parking restrictions in place to keep the road clear for pedestrians to cross.

“And whilst greater visibility of the existing road lines will help, drivers  have an important role in driving and parking in a responsible way that doesn’t endanger other road users.”

Conversation