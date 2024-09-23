‘Fiasco’ as Fife double yellow lines re-painted in wrong place

A Fife councillor is “flabbergasted” after officials agreed to re-paint double yellow lines outside a primary school then painted them in the wrong place.

Taybridgehead member Jonny Tepp campaigned for several months for upgraded restrictions at Newport Primary to combat parking issues.

However, the work was delayed by breakdowns to the council’s only road-lining machine.

The Liberal Democrat councillor says urgent improvements were finally agreed in August.

“Bizarrely, the work started at the bottom of Cupar Road, went as far as Kirk Road then stopped,” he said.

“The most urgent part, running from the school to Forgan roundabout, has just not been done.

“As you can imagine, local people and myself are not happy about this fiasco.”

‘Angry and flabbergasted’ by work outside school

Mr Tepp said the work followed meetings which clearly set out what was required.

“They’ve then come to the school and gone in the wrong direction,” he said.

“Officers say they followed the work order.”

The work was requested after Newport Primary School asked parents to stop parking in the car park.

That shifted vehicles to the street outside, prompting safety concerns.

“The works they’ve done, while welcome, were not essential,” Mr Tepp said.

“What we asked for is essential.

“I’m angry and, quite frankly, flabbergasted.”

Council will now refresh other Newport double yellow lines

Fife Council lead consultant Steve Sellars said officers are working with the community to ease parking woes at the school.

He said: “We have refreshed the road markings on the B995 at the school and towards Newport.

“But in light of comments will now be arranging for those markings south of the school towards the A92 to be refreshed as well.

“There are extensive parking restrictions in place to keep the road clear for pedestrians to cross.

“And whilst greater visibility of the existing road lines will help, drivers have an important role in driving and parking in a responsible way that doesn’t endanger other road users.”