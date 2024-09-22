Best pictures as fans enjoy 50th Anniversary Bike Festival at Knockhill race track in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best pictures as fans enjoy 50th Anniversary Bike Festival at Knockhill race track in Fife

The action was non-stop, with classic bike racing, champion parades, mini moto demos and more.

Left to right is Michael Robertson, William Lawson alongside team mates William Lawson Jr and Pat Clements, part of the Star Hotel Racing team from Auchterader in the CB500/Lightweight/Pre-Injection race. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen & stevemacdougall

Bikes from the 70s, 80s and 90s starred in the 50th Anniversary Bike Festival at Knockhill.

The weekend event hosted many bike sports and featured 50 endurance races.

Since opening in 1974, Knockhill has built a reputation as a race track for high-octane sports such as the British Touring Car Championships, superbikes, supertrucks and rallycross.

It also hosts thousands of people each year on driving experiences.

The festival celebrated 50 years of racing at the Fife circuit and fans were also treated to appearances from motorsport stars from the past five decades.

Our photographer Steven MacDougall was there to take pictures of the event.

Ben McLuskey (from Dalcrue, near Methven). Had a 100% record at appearing on the podium at Knockhill throughout this year’s championships until today. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Action from the CB500/Lightweight/Pre-Injection race. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Chris Clements (from Auchterarder) won the 2024 Scottish Championship at Knockhill in September. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Action from the CB500/Lightweight/Pre-Injection race — Dougie Prentice from Wolfhill – came third with team mate Charlie Reynolds. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Super fan ”TJ” (aged 2) from Edinburgh was in his element at Knockhill today. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Classic bikes throughout the years from Knockhill. Left to right is Chris Berryman, Dale Robinson, John McGuinness (best known for Isle of Man TT), Ben Birchall (former F1 Sidecar World Champion, along with his brother),<br />Michael McCosh (with Alistair King’s motorbike that was part of the opening ceremony at Knockhill in 1974) and<br />Mike Jones (from the Isle of Man) with Bob McIntyre’s motorcycle. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Racing legend John McGuinness being interviewed. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
John McGuinness and Ben Birchall. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
John McGuinness smiles with his bike. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Action from the CB500/Lightweight/Pre-Injection race. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Left to right is birthday boy Daniel Henderson, grandson Blake (aged 7) and Daniel’s daughter Danielle Henderson (mum of Blake). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
F2 Sidecars make their way to the pits for the second race of the day. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Left to right is Steven Leslie with daughter Olivia (aged 2), his brother David Leslie and partner Lynsey McDonald from Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Action from the CB500/Lightweight/Pre-Injection race. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Pat Clements (from Auchterarder) meeting racing legend John McGuinness. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Action from the CB500/Lightweight/Pre-Injection race. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Left to right is Michael Robertson, William Lawson alongside team mates William Lawson Jr and Pat Clements, part of the Star Hotel Racing team from Auchterader. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
At the back, left is David St Pierre and right is son Aiden St Pierre, with team mate riders Daniel Parr (front left) and Gordon Donaghy (right) from the Star Hotel Racing team from Auchterarder. Daniel and Gordon came 4th in the CB500/Lightweight/Pre-Injection race. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Sam de la Haye with his daughter Miriam (aged 3) and Will (aged 9) from Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

