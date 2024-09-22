Fife Best pictures as fans enjoy 50th Anniversary Bike Festival at Knockhill race track in Fife The action was non-stop, with classic bike racing, champion parades, mini moto demos and more. Left to right is Michael Robertson, William Lawson alongside team mates William Lawson Jr and Pat Clements, part of the Star Hotel Racing team from Auchterader in the CB500/Lightweight/Pre-Injection race. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson By Stephen Eighteen & stevemacdougall September 22 2024, 2:27pm September 22 2024, 2:27pm Share Best pictures as fans enjoy 50th Anniversary Bike Festival at Knockhill race track in Fife Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5087592/knockhill-fife-50th-anniversary-bike-festival-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Bikes from the 70s, 80s and 90s starred in the 50th Anniversary Bike Festival at Knockhill. The weekend event hosted many bike sports and featured 50 endurance races. The action was non-stop, with classic bike racing, champion parades, mini moto demos and more. Since opening in 1974, Knockhill has built a reputation as a race track for high-octane sports such as the British Touring Car Championships, superbikes, supertrucks and rallycross. It also hosts thousands of people each year on driving experiences. The festival celebrated 50 years of racing at the Fife circuit and fans were also treated to appearances from motorsport stars from the past five decades. Our photographer Steven MacDougall was there to take pictures of the event. Ben McLuskey (from Dalcrue, near Methven). Had a 100% record at appearing on the podium at Knockhill throughout this year’s championships until today. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Action from the CB500/Lightweight/Pre-Injection race. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Chris Clements (from Auchterarder) won the 2024 Scottish Championship at Knockhill in September. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Action from the CB500/Lightweight/Pre-Injection race — Dougie Prentice from Wolfhill – came third with team mate Charlie Reynolds. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Super fan ”TJ” (aged 2) from Edinburgh was in his element at Knockhill today. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Classic bikes throughout the years from Knockhill. Left to right is Chris Berryman, Dale Robinson, John McGuinness (best known for Isle of Man TT), Ben Birchall (former F1 Sidecar World Champion, along with his brother),<br />Michael McCosh (with Alistair King’s motorbike that was part of the opening ceremony at Knockhill in 1974) and<br />Mike Jones (from the Isle of Man) with Bob McIntyre’s motorcycle. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Racing legend John McGuinness being interviewed. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson John McGuinness and Ben Birchall. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson John McGuinness smiles with his bike. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Action from the CB500/Lightweight/Pre-Injection race. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Left to right is birthday boy Daniel Henderson, grandson Blake (aged 7) and Daniel’s daughter Danielle Henderson (mum of Blake). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson F2 Sidecars make their way to the pits for the second race of the day. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Left to right is Steven Leslie with daughter Olivia (aged 2), his brother David Leslie and partner Lynsey McDonald from Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Action from the CB500/Lightweight/Pre-Injection race. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Pat Clements (from Auchterarder) meeting racing legend John McGuinness. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Action from the CB500/Lightweight/Pre-Injection race. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Left to right is Michael Robertson, William Lawson alongside team mates William Lawson Jr and Pat Clements, part of the Star Hotel Racing team from Auchterader. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson At the back, left is David St Pierre and right is son Aiden St Pierre, with team mate riders Daniel Parr (front left) and Gordon Donaghy (right) from the Star Hotel Racing team from Auchterarder. Daniel and Gordon came 4th in the CB500/Lightweight/Pre-Injection race. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Sam de la Haye with his daughter Miriam (aged 3) and Will (aged 9) from Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
