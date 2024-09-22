Best pictures as fans enjoy 50th Anniversary Bike Festival at Knockhill race track in Fife

Bikes from the 70s, 80s and 90s starred in the 50th Anniversary Bike Festival at Knockhill.

The weekend event hosted many bike sports and featured 50 endurance races.

The action was non-stop, with classic bike racing, champion parades, mini moto demos and more.

Since opening in 1974, Knockhill has built a reputation as a race track for high-octane sports such as the British Touring Car Championships, superbikes, supertrucks and rallycross.

It also hosts thousands of people each year on driving experiences.

The festival celebrated 50 years of racing at the Fife circuit and fans were also treated to appearances from motorsport stars from the past five decades.

Our photographer Steven MacDougall was there to take pictures of the event.