Two men charged after £1,500 drugs bust in Kirkcaldy

Two men have been charged after drugs with a street value of £1,500 were recovered from Kirkcaldy homes.

Officers searched two properties in the Galatown area of the Fife town on Saturday and seized cocaine, cannabis and amphetamine.

A total of £2,500 in cash was also recovered during the raids.

The men, aged 39 and 40, have been arrested and charged in connection with drugs offences.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Police ‘disrupting drugs activity’ in Kirkcaldy area

Constable Jane Parker from the criminal investigation and preventions unit said: “These illegal substances can have a devastating impact on people and this operation demonstrates our commitment to deterring and disrupting drugs activity within the Kirkcaldy area.

“Support from members of the public plays a key part in tackling this harmful criminality and we will act on any intelligence received to make our community a better and safer place to live.

“We would continue to encourage people to pass on any information or concerns about drugs activity in their area to Police Scotland via 101.”

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers.