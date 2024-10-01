Two men charged after £1,500 drugs bust in Kirkcaldy

Two men have been charged after drugs with a street value of £1,500 were recovered from Kirkcaldy homes.
Officers searched two properties in the Galatown area of the Fife town on Saturday and seized cocaine, cannabis and amphetamine.
A total of £2,500 in cash was also recovered during the raids.
The men, aged 39 and 40, have been arrested and charged in connection with drugs offences.
A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Police ‘disrupting drugs activity’ in Kirkcaldy area
Constable Jane Parker from the criminal investigation and preventions unit said: “These illegal substances can have a devastating impact on people and this operation demonstrates our commitment to deterring and disrupting drugs activity within the Kirkcaldy area.
“Support from members of the public plays a key part in tackling this harmful criminality and we will act on any intelligence received to make our community a better and safer place to live.
“We would continue to encourage people to pass on any information or concerns about drugs activity in their area to Police Scotland via 101.”