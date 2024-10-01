Two men charged after £1,500 drugs bust in Kirkcaldy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two men charged after £1,500 drugs bust in Kirkcaldy

Cocaine, cannabis and amphetamine was recovered.

By Andrew Robson
Drugs bust Gallatown area, Kirkcaldy.
The Gallatown area of Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Street View

Two men have been charged after drugs with a street value of £1,500 were recovered from Kirkcaldy homes.

Officers searched two properties in the Galatown area of the Fife town on Saturday and seized cocaine, cannabis and amphetamine.

A total of £2,500 in cash was also recovered during the raids.

The men, aged 39 and 40, have been arrested and charged in connection with drugs offences.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Police ‘disrupting drugs activity’ in Kirkcaldy area

Constable Jane Parker from the criminal investigation and preventions unit said: “These illegal substances can have a devastating impact on people and this operation demonstrates our commitment to deterring and disrupting drugs activity within the Kirkcaldy area.

“Support from members of the public plays a key part in tackling this harmful criminality and we will act on any intelligence received to make our community a better and safer place to live.

“We would continue to encourage people to pass on any information or concerns about drugs activity in their area to Police Scotland via 101.”

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers.

