Hundreds sign petition for Fife man to clear garden ‘rubbish’ he claims is art

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Hundreds sign petition for Fife man to clear garden ‘rubbish’ he claims is art

"It is making it impossible for me to sell my mum's house."

By Lindsey Hamilton & Kieran Webster
Dalgety Bay art row
John Kirby next to the 'art installation'. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Hundreds of petitioners have called on a Fife man to remove a controversial “artwork” from his garden.

Neighbours believe the pile at the back of Denis Carbonaro’s Dalgety Bay home is “rubbish” and an “eyesore”.

Mr Carbonaro, known as the Hippy Artist, calls his semi-detached Strathbeg Drive house the Bark Park.

His garden has various items including a shrine created during the Covid pandemic.

But the Bark Park’s ‘artwork’ has been criticised by locals for bringing down the area.

John Kirby set up a Change.org petition on October 4 that is closing in on its target of 1,000 signatures.

The 62-year-old says he is finding it impossible to sell his late mum’s house next door to the artist.

dalgety bay art row
Denis Carbonaro and the ‘artwork’ at his home. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“This isn’t art,” John said.

“This is rubbish, an eyesore and a fire hazard.

“It is making it impossible for me to sell my mum’s house and I really need to pay for various costs – including care home costs.”

Petition to remove ‘artwork’ outside Dalgety Bay home

John’s petition says: “Carbonaro -The Hippy Artist –  must be stopped from hoarding rubbish in his garden as a protest to local residents that haven’t paid to view his art.

“His protest is now out-of-control and preventing house sales and devaluing properties within Strathbeg Drive.

“He cannot be allowed to continue protesting in this way and it’s about time Fife  Council and Police Scotland put a halt to this so-called fly tipping and classing it as art.”

Mr Carbonaro’ s “sculpture park” includes a woolly mammoth, a Spanish galleon and a spider.

dalgety bay art row
The artist’s house and garden at Dalgety Bay. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

In August 2020, The Courier reported on the shrine he created during the Covid pandemic.

“I started building the chapel on the day the lockdown was announced, when I was fixing the roof to my summer house,” Mr Carbonaro said.

He recently added household items such as fridges and shopping trolleys to his outdoor display.

John said: “Initially I didn’t mind it so much but my mum who died recently, aged 86, always found it an eyesore.

“I actually quite liked some of his work but this has now got totally out of hand.

The Bark Park is ‘rubbish and an eyesore’

“This rubbish said by Carbonaro to be art is a complete mess.

“It’s rubbish and an eyesore and must also be a fire hazard.”

John says neighbours have supported his petition.

“I’ve tried everything from going to the council, my member of parliament, the police and the fire service in a bid to get something done but no one seems to be interested in helping us,” he said.

One neighbour said: “It’s an eyesore and it’s attracting potential unwanted individuals.

“Safety fears have been well expressed and this has been an issue for me since 2015. It’s a residential area.”

Dalgety Bay art row
The garden in Dalgety Bay. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Mr Carbonaro said: “The urgent need to protect my privacy, intellectual property, and the busker home model led to the latest artivist campaign, ‘Wows don’t grow on trees, garbage and clutter do.’

“The silent and peaceful ‘visual noise’ of this campaign cannot be labelled as antisocial behaviour, nor is it breaking any laws.

“The ‘Dalgety Baycott’ will continue until the rights of busker homes and those of their buskers/inventors, including myself, are properly acknowledged and respected.”

Police Scotland say they are aware of the situation but wouldn’t comment due to a lack of criminality.

Alastair Hamilton, service manager at Fife Council, confirmed that council colleagues have visited the property.

“We responded to a complaint and having investigated the concerns, no further action is being taken,” she said.

“However, the concerns of neighbours have been raised with the owners of the property.”

More from Fife

How St Andrews Links Trust Links Clubhouse will look
St Andrews Links Clubhouse in line for significant upgrade including new cafe
Missing teen Rico McCaffery/Miller
Concerns for missing teenager, 15, last seen in Methil two days ago
A new hippo play sculpture will form part of the revamped Riverside Park in Glenrothes
Giant play hippo to take centre stage after £4m Glenrothes park makeover
Niall Jackson enjoying the aurora at Monikie. Image: Niall Jackson
Best pictures as Northern Lights put on spectacular display in Tayside and Fife
St Andrews Holiday Park at Kinkell Braes will no longer offer seasonal contracts
Caravan owners angry at 'eviction' from St Andrews holiday park as contracts end
Police Scotland led the multi-agency investigation in Kirkcaldy.
Three arrests amid human trafficking and modern slavery probe in Kirkcaldy
Standing Stane Road, near the Checkbar Road junction.
Van and bus crash near Kirkcaldy sparks emergency response
Nisa post office robbery
VIDEO: Fife post office staff praised for bravery during armed robbery
Police on Haig Crescent in Dunfermline.
Man charged after armed police called to Dunfermline street
Scotscraig Golf Club in Tayport.
EXCLUSIVE: Top Scottish golf course declares interest in nearby Fife club

Conversation