Carnoustie hotel within walking distance of Links golf course up for sale

The Corner Hotel is available for offers over £590,000.

By Ben MacDonald
The Corner Hotel is up for sale
The Corner Hotel. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

A Carnoustie hotel near the beach and Links golf course has been put up for sale.

Owners of the Corner Hotel, on Dundee Street, have decided to sell to pursue other interests.

Set across two floors, the hotel includes eight rooms with en-suite bathrooms.

The main bar area can fit around 60 guests.

It has a traditional pub feel with fixed and loose upholstered furniture, pool table, dartboard and its own main street entrance.

The bar. Image: Christie & Co
Another view of the bar. Image: Christie & Co
It has a traditional pub feel. Image: Christie & Co
The bar. Image: Christie & Co
The bar. Image: Christie & Co
The bar. Image: Christie & Co
The games area. Image: Christie & Co
Pool table in the games area. Image: Christie & Co
The games area. Image: Christie & Co

The bar is popular with locals and visitors to the town, serving draught products, wines, spirits and soft drinks.

There is a small seating area on the opposite side of the bar for hotel guests. This is also used as the reception/check-in area for hotel guests.

The main restaurant and breakfast area is at the front of the hotel and can accommodate 36 seated guests.

The restaurant. Image: Christie & Co
The restaurant. Image: Christie & Co
The restaurant. Image: Christie & Co
The kitchen. Image: Christie & Co

A fully fitted commercial kitchen with storage space and a laundry room is at the back of the property.

Six bedrooms on the first floor comprise two single and four double/twin rooms.

Two double/twin rooms are on the second floor.

The rooms are all fitted to a comfortable standard, with two recently upgraded.

A shared car park is at the rear of the hotel. This can only be accessed via a security barrier.

A twin bedroom. Image: Christie & Co
A double bedroom. Image: Christie & Co
A double bedroom. Image: Christie & Co
Outside seating area. Image: Christie & Co

There is also a small outside seating area in the car park area.

The Corner Hotel is being marketed by Christie & Co for offers over £590,000.

The Courier lists The Corner Hotel as one of the best places to have a drink in Carnoustie.

Conversation