Car windscreen left smashed after ‘disturbance’ in Kirkcaldy

A car window has been left smashed following a “disturbance” in Kirkcaldy town centre.

The incident happened at around 10.30pm on Saturday on the Fife town’s High Street.

Three police vehicles were spotted at the scene, and the windscreen of a grey Mercedes was left cracked following the incident.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident, but no arrests have been made.

The exact nature of the incident has not been confirmed.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We were called around 10.25pm on Saturday to a report of a disturbance on High Street, Kirkcaldy.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”