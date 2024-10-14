Firefighters battle Fife haybale blaze for more than two hours

Firefighters battled dozens of haybales ablaze in Fife for more than two hours last night.

Photos show flames and smoke coming from the bales at Cove Farm in East Neuk, between St Monans and Pittenweem.

Firefighters from Anstruther and Methil were sent to the fire shortly after 7:30pm on Sunday.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We got a call at 7.32pm reporting around 30 hay bales on fire at Cove Farm between Pittenweem and St Monans.

“We sent two crews – one from Anstruther and one from Methil.

“The stop came at 9.39pm.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.