Warning for drivers as fallen tree sparks delays on A92 in Glenrothes

Police are currently at the scene.

By Andrew Robson
Breaking news

Drivers are facing delays on the A92 in Glenrththes due to a fallen tree.

The carriageway is restricted in both directions and police are controlling traffic in the area.

Google Maps traffic data shows heavy traffic between the Preston Roundabout and the  Tullis Russell Roundabout.

Congestion on the A92 in Glenrothes.
Congestion on the A92 in Glenrothes. Image: Google Maps

Traffic Scotland has advised drivers to use caution on approach.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

