How Dundee United’s 6 internationals fared as Tannadice starlet endures last-gasp heartbreak

Richard Odada’s double-header against a giant of African football.

An Ireland U/21 debut and cruel finale for Emmanuel Adeboyega.

Jort van der Sande being deployed in midfield in the Caribbean and David Babunski helping North Macedonia find their groove.

It has been another eventful couple of weeks for Dundee United’s international representatives, as Courier Sport finds.

David Babunski (North Macedonia)

Babunski won his 17th cap as North Macedonia swept Latvia aside 2-0 in Riga.

The classy United ace played 65 minutes as goals from Jani Atanasov, Lirim Qamili and Eljif Elmas settled the contest.

The former Barcelona youngster was then an unused substitute in Armenia as Blagoja Milevski’s men claimed a fine 2-0 triumph, capping a superb international window for the Balkan nation.

Jort van der Sande (Bonaire)

It was a mixed bag for the tiny Caribbean island in their double-header with Montserrat, with van der Sande deployed in the heart of midfield in both fixtures.

Bonaire succumbed to a 1-0 defeat in the first game between the sides, with former Falkirk and Partick Thistle forward Lyle Taylor – now of Colchester United – netting the only goal of the game.

However, the rematch three days later was reversal of fortunes as Bonaire secured the 1-0 triumph. Ayrton Cicillia drilled home the decisive strike from close range.

Richard Odada (Kenya)

While appearances for United have been at a premium, Odada continues to be a pivotal performer for his country.

He started both Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Cameroon but was unable to stop the Harambee Stars from emerging pointless.

Odada, 23, played 89 minutes before being withdrawn in Kenya’s 4-1 hammering in Yaounde last Friday.

He lasted 84 minutes in the return game, with Cameroon once again running out winners courtesy of a solitary Boris Enow goal.

Emmanuel Adegboyega (Ireland U/21s)

Adegboyega, fresh from notching the winner in United’s last Premiership outing, earned his first U/21 cap for Ireland as they played out a galling 1-1 draw against Norway.

With the boys in green leading deep into injury time, Andreas Schjelderup levelled for the visitors.

The on-loan Norwich City defender followed that up by playing the full 90 minutes as Jim Crawford’s kids drew 1-1 against Italy in Trieste.

The results saw Ireland miss out on a Euro 2025 playoff place on goal difference, with Norway pinching second spot. How costly that Schjelderup equaliser proved.

Jack Newman and Miller Thomson (Scotland U/21s)

It was a watching brief for United’s representatives in Scot Gemmill’s group.

Neither player got on the pitch as Scotland’s hopes of Euro 2025 qualification withered courtesy of a 2-0 defeat against Belgium at Tynecastle and a hugely disappointing 3-2 reverse in Kazakhstan.