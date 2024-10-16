How Dundee United’s 6 internationals fared as Tannadice starlet endures last-gasp heartbreak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Dundee United’s 6 internationals fared as Tannadice starlet endures last-gasp heartbreak

Emmanuel Adegboyega was given a U/21 debut for his country.

Emmanuel Adegboyega in full flow against Italy on Tuesday evening
Emmanuel Adegboyega in full flow against Italy on Tuesday evening. Image: Shutterstock.
By Alan Temple

Richard Odada’s double-header against a giant of African football.

An Ireland U/21 debut and cruel finale for Emmanuel Adeboyega.

Jort van der Sande being deployed in midfield in the Caribbean and David Babunski helping North Macedonia find their groove.

It has been another eventful couple of weeks for Dundee United’s international representatives, as Courier Sport finds.

David Babunski (North Macedonia)

Babunski won his 17th cap as North Macedonia swept Latvia aside 2-0 in Riga.

Dundee United's Jim Goodwin congratulates David Babunski
Jim Goodwin and David Babunski. Image: SNS

The classy United ace played 65 minutes as goals from Jani Atanasov, Lirim Qamili and Eljif Elmas settled the contest.

The former Barcelona youngster was then an unused substitute in Armenia as Blagoja Milevski’s men claimed a fine 2-0 triumph, capping a superb international window for the Balkan nation.

Jort van der Sande (Bonaire)

It was a mixed bag for the tiny Caribbean island in their double-header with Montserrat, with van der Sande deployed in the heart of midfield in both fixtures.

Bonaire succumbed to a 1-0 defeat in the first game between the sides, with former Falkirk and Partick Thistle forward Lyle Taylor – now of Colchester United – netting the only goal of the game.

However, the rematch three days later was reversal of fortunes as Bonaire secured the 1-0 triumph. Ayrton Cicillia drilled home the decisive strike from close range.

Richard Odada (Kenya)

While appearances for United have been at a premium, Odada continues to be a pivotal performer for his country.

Dundee United midfielder Richard Odada with his arms folded
Odada has had little chance to impress to date. Image: SNS

He started both Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Cameroon but was unable to stop the Harambee Stars from emerging pointless.

Odada, 23, played 89 minutes before being withdrawn in Kenya’s 4-1 hammering in Yaounde last Friday.

He lasted 84 minutes in the return game, with Cameroon once again running out winners courtesy of a solitary Boris Enow goal.

Emmanuel Adegboyega (Ireland U/21s)

Adegboyega, fresh from notching the winner in United’s last Premiership outing, earned his first U/21 cap for Ireland as they played out a galling 1-1 draw against Norway.

Emmanuel Adegboyega, right, in action for Ireland U/21s against Norway
Adegboyega, right, in action for Ireland U/21s against Norway. Image: Shutterstock.

With the boys in green leading deep into injury time, Andreas Schjelderup levelled for the visitors.

The on-loan Norwich City defender followed that up by playing the full 90 minutes as Jim Crawford’s kids drew 1-1 against Italy in Trieste.

The results saw Ireland miss out on a Euro 2025 playoff place on goal difference, with Norway pinching second spot. How costly that Schjelderup equaliser proved.

Jack Newman and Miller Thomson (Scotland U/21s)

It was a watching brief for United’s representatives in Scot Gemmill’s group.

Neither player got on the pitch as Scotland’s hopes of Euro 2025 qualification withered courtesy of a 2-0 defeat against Belgium at Tynecastle and a hugely disappointing 3-2 reverse in Kazakhstan.

