Woman taken to hospital after being hit by car in Dunfermline

A woman has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Dunfermline.

Emergency services were called to the scene near the Halbeath Road and Whitefield Road junction shortly after 9am on Sunday.

A picture shared on social media showed two police vehicles and an ambulance in attendance.

Her condition is not known.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.10am on Sunday we received a report of a crash involving a car and a female pedestrian on Halbeath Road, Dunfermline.

“Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”