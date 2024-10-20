Fife Woman taken to hospital after being hit by car in Dunfermline Police were called to Halbeath Road on Sunday morning. By Andrew Robson October 20 2024, 11:51am October 20 2024, 11:51am Share Woman taken to hospital after being hit by car in Dunfermline Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5106172/woman-hit-by-car-dunfermline-halbeath-road/ Copy Link 0 comment Emergency services at the scene in Dunfermline. Image: Fife Jammer Locations A woman has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Dunfermline. Emergency services were called to the scene near the Halbeath Road and Whitefield Road junction shortly after 9am on Sunday. A picture shared on social media showed two police vehicles and an ambulance in attendance. Her condition is not known. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.10am on Sunday we received a report of a crash involving a car and a female pedestrian on Halbeath Road, Dunfermline. “Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to hospital for treatment. “Inquiries are ongoing.”
