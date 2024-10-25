Fife Police officer injured after rammy involving youths at Dunfermline Asda Several police units were called to the store. By Kieran Webster October 25 2024, 10:21am October 25 2024, 10:21am Share Police officer injured after rammy involving youths at Dunfermline Asda Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5110529/police-officer-injured-dunfermline-asda/ Copy Link Asda Halbeath in Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View A police officer has been injured after a rammy involving youths at a Dunfermline Asda store. Officers were called to the Halbeath Road supermarket shortly before 11pm on Thursday following reports of a disturbance. Several police units were spotted at the scene. A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 10.55pm on Thursday, we were called to a report of a disturbance within a supermarket in Halbeath Road, Dunfermline. “A female officer sustained a facial injury when she was assaulted while responding to the incident. “Two 15-year-old females and a 14-year-old male will be the subject of a report to the relevant authorities.” A spokesperson for Asda confirmed no workers had been hurt during the incident.