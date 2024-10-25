Police officer injured after rammy involving youths at Dunfermline Asda

A police officer has been injured after a rammy involving youths at a Dunfermline Asda store.

Officers were called to the Halbeath Road supermarket shortly before 11pm on Thursday following reports of a disturbance.

Several police units were spotted at the scene.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 10.55pm on Thursday, we were called to a report of a disturbance within a supermarket in Halbeath Road, Dunfermline.

“A female officer sustained a facial injury when she was assaulted while responding to the incident.

“Two 15-year-old females and a 14-year-old male will be the subject of a report to the relevant authorities.”

A spokesperson for Asda confirmed no workers had been hurt during the incident.