Fife Police appeal to trace missing 15-year-old from Kirkcaldy Natasha Gibson has not been seen since Wednesday. By Ellidh Aitken October 25 2024, 4:21pm Natasha Gibson has been reported missing from Kirkcaldy. Image: Police Scotland Police are appealing for help to trace a missing 15-year-old from Kirkcaldy. Natasha Gibson left her home in the Fife town at around 10.30am on Wednesday. Officers say she has not been seen since. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police officers from Kirkcaldy are appealing for information regarding 15 year old missing person, Natasha Gibson. "Natasha left her home address about 10.30am on 23/10/2024 and has not been seen since. "Anyone with information please contact 101 and quote reference number PS-20241024-1436."
