Police appeal to trace missing 15-year-old from Kirkcaldy

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing 15-year-old from Kirkcaldy.

Natasha Gibson left her home in the Fife town at around 10.30am on Wednesday.

Officers say she has not been seen since.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police officers from Kirkcaldy are appealing for information regarding 15 year old missing person, Natasha Gibson.

“Natasha left her home address about 10.30am on 23/10/2024 and has not been seen since.

“Anyone with information please contact 101 and quote reference number PS-20241024-1436.”