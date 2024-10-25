Tributes paid to Tommy Callaghan as Fife-born Dunfermline legend and ex-Celtic star dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tributes paid to Tommy Callaghan as Fife-born Dunfermline legend and ex-Celtic star dies

He lifted the Scottish Cup with the Pars in 1968.

By Reporter
1965/1966 Dunfermline brothers Tommy Callaghan and Willie Callaghan.
Tommy Callaghan (left) and brother Willie during their Dunfermline days. Image: SNS

Dunfermline legend and former Celtic star Tommy Callaghan has died at the age of 78.

The Cowdenbeath-born midfielder – famously the only player to have been signed twice by Jock Stein – joined his older brother Willie at East End Park in 1962 and the pair went on to play together in the 1965 and 1968 Scottish Cup finals.

After suffering the pain of defeat to the Hoops in 1965, the duo celebrated the club’s 3-1 triumph over Hearts three years later.

‘Hugely saddened’

Tommy featured prominently during Dunfermline’s halcyon days of continental competition and scored five times in 14 European outings.

In November 1968, he left for Celtic for a then record fee of £35,000 and went on to make 264 appearances for the Glasgow side.

Tommy Callaghan at Celtic Park in 2010.
Willie Callaghan wearing Scottish Cup on his head with brother Tommy looking on as he holds the trophy.

The Pars – who will hold a minute’s silence for the club legend on Tuesday – said: “Dunfermline Athletic was hugely saddened to learn of the passing of a true club great.

“Everyone at the club shares their condolences with the family, friends and teammates of Tommy at this difficult time.

“Our players will wear black armbands at tomorrow’s match against Falkirk and a full tribute will be released ahead of our match with Livingston on Tuesday evening.”

‘Thoughts and prayers’

The Fifer won six league titles, five Scottish Cups and three League Cups during his time at Parkhead.

Celtic said: “His heart was always at Celtic Park and he was still a regular at every game as a matchday host with the club.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Celtic Football Club are with Tommy’s friends and family at this sad time.”

