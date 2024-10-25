Tributes paid to Tommy Callaghan as Fife-born Dunfermline legend and ex-Celtic star dies

Dunfermline legend and former Celtic star Tommy Callaghan has died at the age of 78.

The Cowdenbeath-born midfielder – famously the only player to have been signed twice by Jock Stein – joined his older brother Willie at East End Park in 1962 and the pair went on to play together in the 1965 and 1968 Scottish Cup finals.

After suffering the pain of defeat to the Hoops in 1965, the duo celebrated the club’s 3-1 triumph over Hearts three years later.

‘Hugely saddened’

Tommy featured prominently during Dunfermline’s halcyon days of continental competition and scored five times in 14 European outings.

In November 1968, he left for Celtic for a then record fee of £35,000 and went on to make 264 appearances for the Glasgow side.

The Pars – who will hold a minute’s silence for the club legend on Tuesday – said: “Dunfermline Athletic was hugely saddened to learn of the passing of a true club great.

“Everyone at the club shares their condolences with the family, friends and teammates of Tommy at this difficult time.

“Our players will wear black armbands at tomorrow’s match against Falkirk and a full tribute will be released ahead of our match with Livingston on Tuesday evening.”

‘Thoughts and prayers’

The Fifer won six league titles, five Scottish Cups and three League Cups during his time at Parkhead.

Celtic said: “His heart was always at Celtic Park and he was still a regular at every game as a matchday host with the club.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Celtic Football Club are with Tommy’s friends and family at this sad time.”