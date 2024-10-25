Dad-of-one, 29, dies in hospital after incident at Fife quarry

A 29-year-old man has died after an incident at Fife quarry.

Jack McGuigan was airlifted to hospital in Edinburgh after a trauma team were called to Langside Quarry near Kennoway on Thursday October 17.

He died in the hospital on Tuesday morning surrounded by his family.

The dad-of-one, from Broxburn, was a keen footballer and played for West Lothian side Pumpherston FC.

The club shared a heartfelt tribute on Facebook after his death.

It read: “Jack was raised in Broxburn but always carried Pumpherston in his heart.

“He was deeply embedded in the community, always offering a smile and a helping hand to those around him.

“A dedicated footballer, Jack played with Pumpherston Jags, Pumpherston FC, and coached the younger generation at Pumpherston United.

“He was a mentor, a role model, and a beacon of kindness, loyalty, and good spirit.

“Words cannot fully capture the depth of loss we feel for Jack, one of our own.

“Our hearts go out to his parents, Kevin and Sandra, his beloved sisters Jenna and Alex, his partner Eilidh and their infant son.

“Our deepest condolences, love, and sympathy extend to Jack’s family and his many friends during this unimaginable time.”

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has also launched a probe into the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 9am on Thursday, 17 October, to a report of a man injured at a commercial premises on Langside Road in Kennoway.

“A 29-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where he later died.

“Inquiries are ongoing and the Health and Safety Executive is aware.”

Langside Quarry operator The Purvis Group did not wish to comment when approached by The Courier.