‘Concerns growing’ for welfare of missing Fife man, 25

Dylan Fawcett was last seen at around 8.50pm on Sunday.

By Ellidh Aitken
Dylan Fawcett is missing from Kincardine in Fife. Image: Police Scotland
Dylan Fawcett is missing from Kincardine in Fife. Image: Police Scotland

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing 25-year-old man from Kincardine in Fife.

Dylan Fawcett was last seen at around 8.50pm on Sunday on the town’s Lansdowne Crescent.

Officers say concerns are growing for his welfare.

He is described as being about 6ft 4in and of heavy build with short brown hair and brown eyes.

He may be wearing a black jumper and blue jogging bottoms.

Sergeant Gillian Stewart said: “We need to make sure Dylan is safe and well and we are asking anyone who has seen him or knows where he might be to get in touch.

“If you are out and about please keep an eye out for him and call us if you see him.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 3509 of Sunday October 27.

