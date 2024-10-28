Police close St Andrews takeaway Big Boss as owner charged over licensing breach

The owner of Big Boss takeaway in St Andrews has been charged with breaching licensing legislation.

Police closed the Bell Street takeaway in the early hours of Sunday morning.

One witness said: “We were walking down Bell Street when we noticed a police van, and realised police were inside Big Boss.

“The takeaway was closed and people had been asked to leave so there was a crowd outside.

“The door had been locked and there were a fair few police officers inside.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.05am on Sunday, 27 October, 2024, officers on patrol entered a take-away restaurant on Bell Street, St Andrews.

“The owner was charged by police with breaching licensing legislation and the restaurant was closed to the public.”

It is not known which licensing rules were breached at the takeaway.

Fife Council has been contacted for comment.

Big Boss did not respond when approached by The Courier.

It is unclear if the takeaway has since reopened.