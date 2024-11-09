St Andrews Hooley: Full details of celebrations including parade and fireworks

The St Andrews Hooley returns at the end of the month to celebrate Scotland’s patron saint.

The St Andrew’s Day event is a favourite in the town’s winter calendar.

It includes music, an outdoor ceilidh, torchlit parade and fireworks on the West Sands.

And hundreds of people normally fill the streets for a day of fun.

Organisers BID St Andrews have announced the rundown for the 2024 hooley on November 30.

Here’s what you need to know.

When is St Andrews Hooley 2024?

The hooley takes place on Saturday November 30 from 11am to 8.30pm.

Where is the event held?

The event takes place in South Street, with a street market, music and dancing all on the cards at various points during the day.

A torchlit procession, led by a pipe band, travels from South Street to the West Sands.

What are the timings for the St Andrew’s Day event?

It kicks off at 11am with a community market alongside entertainment from Kingdom FM.

The market offers a selection of stalls, face painting and food and drink until 3pm.

Local musicians take to a South Street stage from 5-6.45pm.

And this is followed by the outdoor ceilidh from 7-7.45pm.

The ceilidh involves everyone from families to students and visitors to the town for a night of music and dancing.

Then there is a torchlit parade from South Street to the West Sands, via Bell Street and Golf Place.

This all leads to the grand finale involving a spectacular fireworks display over St Andrews.