Home News Fife

Old Tom Morris statue committee devastated after sculpture vandalised

Locals noticed that the statue's golf club had been snapped off.

By Ben MacDonald
The Tom Morris statue has been vandalised
The statue's golf club has been snapped off by vandals. Image: Roger McStravick

The Old Tom Statue Project Group have been left devastated after discovering that the St Andrews monument has been vandalised.

Committee members were alerted to the damage to the Old Tom Morris statue on Saturday morning.

Images sent to The Courier show that the golf club in Morris’ right hand was snapped off by vandals.

Project chair Ronald Sandford said: “I was playing on the New Course when I received a call sharing the disappointing news about the statue.

“Overnight the head was broken off the club being held in Tom’s right hand.

“This is simply mindless vandalism spoiling the enjoyment of so many people.”

The vandalism came after reports of disturbances across the town centre on Friday.

Mr Sandford said: “Apparently there were ugly scenes in town last night but I do not know if there is a link.

“Hopefully Police Scotland will get a sight of the perpetrators from security cameras in the area.”

The statue was unveiled last month. Image: Roger McStravick

Ronald hopes that repair work on the damage will take place quickly.

He said: “David Annand, the sculptor, and Powderhall Bronze foundry have a solution to restore the club head. This is very encouraging.

“This magnificent statue is very popular with locals and visitors alike so this really just an annoying blip.”

A large crowd of onlookers, including Hollywood superstar Bill Murray, watched on as the statue was unveiled last month.

The Old Tom Statue group were joined at the event by Sandy Lyle and Morris’ great-great-granddaughter, Sheila Walker.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

