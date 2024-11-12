Woman taken to hospital as lifeboats scrambled to Kirkcaldy beach

A woman has been taken to hospital after lifeboats were scrambled to a Kirkcaldy beach.

Emergency crews were called to an area near Ravenscraig Beach in the Fife town shortly after 2pm on Tuesday.

Kinghorn RNLI was deployed alongside Coastguard rescue teams from Leven and South Queensferry after reports of a woman in the water.

Police confirmed the woman was traced and taken to hospital.

Her condition is unknown.

A Police Scotland Spokesperson said: “We received a report of concern for a woman in water.

“She was traced and taken to hospital.”

Two people in water near Kirkcaldy, says Coastguard

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “Police alerted us to a person in the water close to Kirkcaldy at 2.22pm on Tuesday.

“Two people were in the water and came out without assistance from Coastguard teams.

“They were out by 2.38pm and in the care of police.”

An RNLI spokesperson said: “Kinghorn RNLI lifeboat launched at 2.32pm this afternoon to reports of people in the water at Ravenscraig Beach in Kirkcaldy.

“Upon arrival at the scene, a volunteer crew member went ashore to provide support to Police Scotland.

“The lifeboat was then stood down and returned back to the station to be made ready for next service.”