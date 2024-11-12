Woman taken to hospital as lifeboats scrambled to Kirkcaldy beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman taken to hospital as lifeboats scrambled to Kirkcaldy beach

By Andrew Robson
Kinghorn lifeboat.
Kinghorn lifeboat. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

A woman has been taken to hospital after lifeboats were scrambled to a Kirkcaldy beach.

Emergency crews were called to an area near Ravenscraig Beach in the Fife town shortly after 2pm on Tuesday.

Kinghorn RNLI was deployed alongside Coastguard rescue teams from Leven and South Queensferry after reports of a woman in the water.

Police confirmed the woman was traced and taken to hospital.

Her condition is unknown.

A Police Scotland Spokesperson said: “We received a report of concern for a woman in water.

“She was traced and taken to hospital.”

Two people in water near Kirkcaldy, says Coastguard

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “Police alerted us to a person in the water close to Kirkcaldy at 2.22pm on Tuesday.

“Two people were in the water and came out without assistance from Coastguard teams.

“They were out by 2.38pm and in the care of police.”

An RNLI spokesperson said: “Kinghorn RNLI lifeboat launched at 2.32pm this afternoon to reports of people in the water at Ravenscraig Beach in Kirkcaldy.

“Upon arrival at the scene, a volunteer crew member went ashore to provide support to Police Scotland.

“The lifeboat was then stood down and returned back to the station to be made ready for next service.”

Conversation