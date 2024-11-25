Fife Council vows to work with police in probe into childminder ‘cruelty’ allegations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife

Fife Council vows to work with police in probe into childminder ‘cruelty’ allegations

Amanda Mathewson, 53, was arrested at an address in Dunfermline.

By Bryan Copland
A man has been charged in connection with the Kinross dog attacks
Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Council chiefs in Fife have vowed to work with police and other authorities investigating allegations of cruelty against a childminder.

Amanda Mathewson, 53, was arrested at an address in Dunfermline in August.

She was charged in connection with claims of cruelty towards children.

A report has now been received by prosecutors, who are considering the allegations.

Meanwhile, the registration of Mathewson’s childminding business with the Care Inspectorate has been cancelled.

Fife Council’s head of service, Shelagh McLean, confirmed the council was aware of the matter and would “assist the relevant authorities with their investigations”.

Care Inspectorate ‘aware’ of cruelty allegations against Dunfermline childminder

A spokesperson for the Care Inspectorate said: “The Care Inspectorate is aware that this matter is now before the courts and we are unable to comment on it.

“All our processes are kept under review to ensure we benefit from any learning to continually improve our scrutiny and improvement work.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4pm on Monday August 26, police attended a property in the Tolmount Drive area of Dunfermline.

“A 53-year-old woman was charged in connection with Section 12 of the Children and Young Persons (Scotland) Act.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

Section 12 of the act relates to crimes of cruelty to persons under the age of 16.

The Crown Office has confirmed it has received a report in relation to the case, which is currently under consideration.

