Fife Council vows to work with police in probe into childminder ‘cruelty’ allegations

Council chiefs in Fife have vowed to work with police and other authorities investigating allegations of cruelty against a childminder.

Amanda Mathewson, 53, was arrested at an address in Dunfermline in August.

She was charged in connection with claims of cruelty towards children.

A report has now been received by prosecutors, who are considering the allegations.

Meanwhile, the registration of Mathewson’s childminding business with the Care Inspectorate has been cancelled.

Fife Council’s head of service, Shelagh McLean, confirmed the council was aware of the matter and would “assist the relevant authorities with their investigations”.

A spokesperson for the Care Inspectorate said: “The Care Inspectorate is aware that this matter is now before the courts and we are unable to comment on it.

“All our processes are kept under review to ensure we benefit from any learning to continually improve our scrutiny and improvement work.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4pm on Monday August 26, police attended a property in the Tolmount Drive area of Dunfermline.

“A 53-year-old woman was charged in connection with Section 12 of the Children and Young Persons (Scotland) Act.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

Section 12 of the act relates to crimes of cruelty to persons under the age of 16.

The Crown Office has confirmed it has received a report in relation to the case, which is currently under consideration.