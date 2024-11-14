Concerns growing for missing Fife girl, 14, last seen at bus station

Concerns are growing for the welfare of a 14-year-old girl from Fife who was last seen at a bus station.

Lily Bridges, from Aberdour, was last seen at Kirkcaldy bus station at around 3pm on Tuesday.

Police have issued an appeal for help to find the teenager.

Lily is described as white, 5ft 2ins tall and of slim build, with long, brown hair.

She also has nose and ear piercings and was last seen wearing a light-coloured jumpsuit, a dark hooded top and dark trainers.

Police say Lily also has links to the Clackmannanshire area where she may have travelled by bus.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3639 of November 12.