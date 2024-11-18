Great pictures of Dunfermline Christmas lights switch-on with Santas, choirs and music legends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Great pictures of Dunfermline Christmas lights switch-on with Santas, choirs and music legends

The music stars were joined by dozens of Santas, choirs and a community parade.

Dunfermline’s Christmas Light Switch-On at the high street brought joy and festivity to the streets. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Dunfermline’s Christmas Light Switch-On at the high street brought joy and festivity to the streets. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Katherine Ferries & Claire Warrender

Electronic legends N-Trance and the Red Hot Chilli Pipers helped kick-start the countdown to Christmas in Dunfermline on Sunday.

The groups were among those who entertained crowds who gathered in the city centre for an afternoon of festive fun.

Dozens of Santas delighted youngsters as they took part in the Rotary Club’s annual Santa Dash down the High Street.

And several groups joined a community parade to the Glen Gates, where Provost Jim Leishman switched on the Christmas lights.

School groups, choirs, a pipe band and an artisan market added to the Dunfermline festive atmosphere.

Our photographer Kenny Smith was there to capture some of the fun.

Wendy Spencer warns the crowd ahead of the Santa Dash.
Santa Dash gets underway
Dozens of Santas brought festive cheer as they sprinted down the High Street, delighting youngsters during the Rotary Club’s annual Santa Dash.
The Santa Dash brought together kids and adults, with runners of all ages donning red suits and beards, spreading holiday cheer down the High Street.
Youngsters and grown-ups alike took part in the Santa Dash
From tiny tots to seasoned runners, participants of all ages joined the Rotary Club’s Santa Dash, making it a heartwarming holiday tradition.
The Snowman and the Gingerbread Man hand out sweets to the children
Dozens of Santas brought smiles and laughter as they participated in the run.
Santa Dash from Marks and Spencer to Glen Gates
Little ones and grown-ups alike joined the festive race
Dunfermline Christmas lights switch-on
Skye Robertson (4) from Dunfermline proudly shows off her medal for completing the Santa Dash
Families gathered to catch a glimpse of the majestic reindeer resting near the historic Dunfermline Abbey
Reindeer near to the Abbey
Ignite Dance School from Crossford entertained the crowd with their dance moves
Ignite Dance School from Crossford wowed the audience with their lively dance routines, adding a burst of energy to the evening’s festivities.
Gary Coupland (The Music Man) formerly of the Singing Kettle entertains the crowds
Children’s laughter filled the air as they enjoyed the festive fair rides
Festive cheer fills the air
Limelight Youth Academy entertain the crowds
Participants of all ages came dressed in holiday-themed costumes, from snowmen to elves, spreading Christmas cheer throughout the High Street.
Local choirs performed classic carols
Traditional christmas carols delight the crowd
Talented performers from Limelight Youth Academy wowed the crowd
The Dunfermline Choral Union’s stunning carol performance
The Dunfermline Choral Union filled the evening with the sound of beautiful Christmas music, leaving the crowd singing along
Cllr James Calder, Convenor of the City of Dunfermline Area Committee switches on the lights with a little help from some of the acts on the day
Cllr James Calder, Convenor of the City of Dunfermline Area Committee switches on the lights
Just the Brave wowed the crowd
Just the Brave on stage ahead of the switch-on
Lionel Vinyl the Legendary 70’s DJ Disco King hosted the event at the Glen gates keeping the crowds entertained in between acts
The Christmas festivities were met with bright smiles and laughter

The joy was evident on children’s faces

The air was filled with festive music as dancers entertained the crowd, and the audience couldn’t help but join in the fun
Little ones enjoy the show
Hundreds of spectators lined the streets, eagerly watching the stage performances and festive celebrations that followed the Christmas light switch-on.
Excited children perched on their parents’ shoulders, beaming with joy as they watched the Christmas light switch on and the festive entertainment.
Mirrorball on stage
The Parade makes its way down the High Street
Crowds Gather for a Spectacular Christmas Show
Just the Brave on stage ahead
Children enjoy the magic of the Christmas light switch-on
N-Trance entertained the crowds on stage
Dunfermline Christmas lights switch on.
The audience was captivated by the festive entertainment
N-Trance takes the stage by storm, filling the air with high-energy beats
N-Trance getting the crowd into the festive spirit

Following the Christmas lights switch-on, the Red Hot Chilli Pipers rocked the stage
The Red Hot Chilli Pipers wowed the crowd with their high-energy performance
The Red Hot Chilli Pipers brought their unique blend of bagpipes and rock music to Dunfermline’s Christmas celebration. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Conversation