Great pictures of Dunfermline Christmas lights switch-on with Santas, choirs and music legends

Electronic legends N-Trance and the Red Hot Chilli Pipers helped kick-start the countdown to Christmas in Dunfermline on Sunday.

The groups were among those who entertained crowds who gathered in the city centre for an afternoon of festive fun.

Dozens of Santas delighted youngsters as they took part in the Rotary Club’s annual Santa Dash down the High Street.

And several groups joined a community parade to the Glen Gates, where Provost Jim Leishman switched on the Christmas lights.

School groups, choirs, a pipe band and an artisan market added to the Dunfermline festive atmosphere.

Our photographer Kenny Smith was there to capture some of the fun.