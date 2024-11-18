Fife Great pictures of Dunfermline Christmas lights switch-on with Santas, choirs and music legends The music stars were joined by dozens of Santas, choirs and a community parade. Dunfermline’s Christmas Light Switch-On at the high street brought joy and festivity to the streets. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson By Katherine Ferries & Claire Warrender November 18 2024, 10:39am November 18 2024, 10:39am Share Great pictures of Dunfermline Christmas lights switch-on with Santas, choirs and music legends Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5126044/dunfermline-christmas-lights-3/ Copy Link 0 comment Electronic legends N-Trance and the Red Hot Chilli Pipers helped kick-start the countdown to Christmas in Dunfermline on Sunday. The groups were among those who entertained crowds who gathered in the city centre for an afternoon of festive fun. Dozens of Santas delighted youngsters as they took part in the Rotary Club’s annual Santa Dash down the High Street. And several groups joined a community parade to the Glen Gates, where Provost Jim Leishman switched on the Christmas lights. School groups, choirs, a pipe band and an artisan market added to the Dunfermline festive atmosphere. Our photographer Kenny Smith was there to capture some of the fun. Wendy Spencer warns the crowd ahead of the Santa Dash. Santa Dash gets underway Dozens of Santas brought festive cheer as they sprinted down the High Street, delighting youngsters during the Rotary Club’s annual Santa Dash. The Santa Dash brought together kids and adults, with runners of all ages donning red suits and beards, spreading holiday cheer down the High Street. Youngsters and grown-ups alike took part in the Santa Dash From tiny tots to seasoned runners, participants of all ages joined the Rotary Club’s Santa Dash, making it a heartwarming holiday tradition. The Snowman and the Gingerbread Man hand out sweets to the children Dozens of Santas brought smiles and laughter as they participated in the run. Santa Dash from Marks and Spencer to Glen Gates Little ones and grown-ups alike joined the festive race Dunfermline Christmas lights switch-on Skye Robertson (4) from Dunfermline proudly shows off her medal for completing the Santa Dash Families gathered to catch a glimpse of the majestic reindeer resting near the historic Dunfermline Abbey Reindeer near to the Abbey Ignite Dance School from Crossford entertained the crowd with their dance moves Ignite Dance School from Crossford wowed the audience with their lively dance routines, adding a burst of energy to the evening’s festivities. Gary Coupland (The Music Man) formerly of the Singing Kettle entertains the crowds Children’s laughter filled the air as they enjoyed the festive fair rides Festive cheer fills the air Limelight Youth Academy entertain the crowds Participants of all ages came dressed in holiday-themed costumes, from snowmen to elves, spreading Christmas cheer throughout the High Street. Local choirs performed classic carols Traditional christmas carols delight the crowd Talented performers from Limelight Youth Academy wowed the crowd The Dunfermline Choral Union’s stunning carol performance The Dunfermline Choral Union filled the evening with the sound of beautiful Christmas music, leaving the crowd singing along Cllr James Calder, Convenor of the City of Dunfermline Area Committee switches on the lights with a little help from some of the acts on the day Cllr James Calder, Convenor of the City of Dunfermline Area Committee switches on the lights Just the Brave wowed the crowd Just the Brave on stage ahead of the switch-on Lionel Vinyl the Legendary 70’s DJ Disco King hosted the event at the Glen gates keeping the crowds entertained in between acts The Christmas festivities were met with bright smiles and laughter The joy was evident on children’s faces The air was filled with festive music as dancers entertained the crowd, and the audience couldn’t help but join in the fun Little ones enjoy the show Hundreds of spectators lined the streets, eagerly watching the stage performances and festive celebrations that followed the Christmas light switch-on. Excited children perched on their parents’ shoulders, beaming with joy as they watched the Christmas light switch on and the festive entertainment. Mirrorball on stage The Parade makes its way down the High Street Crowds Gather for a Spectacular Christmas Show Just the Brave on stage ahead Children enjoy the magic of the Christmas light switch-on N-Trance entertained the crowds on stage Dunfermline Christmas lights switch on. The audience was captivated by the festive entertainment N-Trance takes the stage by storm, filling the air with high-energy beats N-Trance getting the crowd into the festive spirit Following the Christmas lights switch-on, the Red Hot Chilli Pipers rocked the stage The Red Hot Chilli Pipers wowed the crowd with their high-energy performance The Red Hot Chilli Pipers brought their unique blend of bagpipes and rock music to Dunfermline’s Christmas celebration. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
