Christmas-mad Glenrothes couple turn home into Santa’s grotto

A Christmas-obsessed Glenrothes couple have turned their home into a winter wonderland to raise money for charity.

Robin and Ruth Gray will be hosting visitors to their ‘Santa Shack’ on Durris Drive from December 1.

The pair love Christmas and have hosted the event at their home for the last three years.

Decorations include five Christmas trees, a snow machine and a 20ft Santa in the garden.

They are raising money for Cash for Kids for a second year, having previously also supported Glenrothes Foodbank.

Glenrothes couple have 5 Christmas trees and 20ft Santa

Robin, 52, told The Courier: “We love Christmas and we put up decorations all the time and someone asked us why we didn’t do it for charity.

“This is the third year we have done it.

“We dress up as Mr and Mrs Claus and decorate the garden and inside the house.

“A lot of the kids that come along are quite scared, especially the younger ones who hide behind their parents at first.

“My wife will go up to them and they usually come around and get their photo taken and have a look around the house.

“We have five Christmas trees as well as ornaments, snow globes and a massive backdrop for photos, the house is covered.

“In the garden, we have a snow machine and 20ft Santa.

“It is popular with the neighbours, we have got one man who walks past with his dogs and he has been asking when it is going up and saying we are late this year.”

Christmas-mad couple say ‘Santa Shack’ event ‘gives us purpose’

Robin is originally from Edinburgh, and Ruth, 49, is from Dundee.

They started the tradition when Robin first moved to Glenrothes.

He added: “It takes us about a month to put it together.

“We really enjoy doing it as both of us love Christmas.

“I don’t have kids, my wife has three but they are grown up, so it is a way of celebrating Christmas that way.

“It is also giving something back to the community.

“We raised £301 the first year and last year it was about £200 plus food that was donated for the food bank.

“People can book a 15-minute slot and we are asking for donations but it is free otherwise.

“Anyone who wants to come can message me on Facebook.

“We have also been asked to go along to Whipped in the Kingdom Centre to hand out presents and we will do that for free.

“I am just waiting to hear when that will happen.

“We do give out sweets and my wife always does some baking, Christmas cookies and things like that.

“It gives us a purpose in life.”

Meanwhile, a Dundee family’s spectacular Christmas lights display is returning – with an extra poignant meaning this year.