Christmas-mad Glenrothes couple turn home into Santa’s grotto

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

Christmas-mad Glenrothes couple turn home into Santa’s grotto

Robin and Ruth Gray's 'Santa Shack' opens on December 1.

By Ellidh Aitken
Robin and Ruth as Mr and Mrs Claus. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Robin and Ruth as Mr and Mrs Claus. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A Christmas-obsessed Glenrothes couple have turned their home into a winter wonderland to raise money for charity.

Robin and Ruth Gray will be hosting visitors to their ‘Santa Shack’ on Durris Drive from December 1.

The pair love Christmas and have hosted the event at their home for the last three years.

Christmas-mad Robin and Ruth have hosted the event for the last three years. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Decorations include five Christmas trees, a snow machine and a 20ft Santa in the garden.

They are raising money for Cash for Kids for a second year, having previously also supported Glenrothes Foodbank.

Glenrothes couple have 5 Christmas trees and 20ft Santa

Robin, 52, told The Courier: “We love Christmas and we put up decorations all the time and someone asked us why we didn’t do it for charity.

“This is the third year we have done it.

“We dress up as Mr and Mrs Claus and decorate the garden and inside the house.

Robin and Ruth dress as Mr and Mrs Claus. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The huge backdrop for pictures. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“A lot of the kids that come along are quite scared, especially the younger ones who hide behind their parents at first.

“My wife will go up to them and they usually come around and get their photo taken and have a look around the house.

“We have five Christmas trees as well as ornaments, snow globes and a massive backdrop for photos, the house is covered.

The whole house is decorated. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
There are five Christmas trees. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The 20ft Santa. Image: Supplied

“In the garden, we have a snow machine and 20ft Santa.

“It is popular with the neighbours, we have got one man who walks past with his dogs and he has been asking when it is going up and saying we are late this year.”

Christmas-mad couple say ‘Santa Shack’ event ‘gives us purpose’

Robin is originally from Edinburgh, and Ruth, 49, is from Dundee.

They started the tradition when Robin first moved to Glenrothes.

He added: “It takes us about a month to put it together.

“We really enjoy doing it as both of us love Christmas.

The ‘Santa Shack’ will open on December 1. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“I don’t have kids, my wife has three but they are grown up, so it is a way of celebrating Christmas that way.

“It is also giving something back to the community.

“We raised £301 the first year and last year it was about £200 plus food that was donated for the food bank.

“People can book a 15-minute slot and we are asking for donations but it is free otherwise.

“Anyone who wants to come can message me on Facebook.

Robin and Ruth have decorated the house from top to bottom. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
More decorations inside the house. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“We have also been asked to go along to Whipped in the Kingdom Centre to hand out presents and we will do that for free.

“I am just waiting to hear when that will happen.

“We do give out sweets and my wife always does some baking, Christmas cookies and things like that.

“It gives us a purpose in life.”

Meanwhile, a Dundee family’s spectacular Christmas lights display is returning – with an extra poignant meaning this year.

More from Fife

(L to R): Jason Dair, Jimmy Nicholl, organiser John Greer, Scott Thomson, Colin Cameron, Brian Potter, ex-kitman John Valente and former chairman Alex Penman at the Raith Rovers anniversary event in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Raith Rovers' Coca-Cola Cup heroes reunite for 30th anniversary celebrations
Kids eagerly await Santa at Cupar Christmas lights switch on. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Best pictures from Cupar Christmas light switch-on
denise clair
Woman raped by footballer David Goodwillie accuses ministers of ‘shameful’ delays on landmark prosecution…
A car has crashed into Glenwood High School. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Man, 49, taken to hospital after car crashed into Glenrothes school
2
Rambo knife
Fife teen happy repaying community after 'Rambo knife' and imitation gun crimes
People help to push a vehicle uphill in the snow at Stirling.
Pictures as Storm Bert brings snow to Tayside, Fife and Stirling
Traffic on the M90 near Kinross. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Storm Bert: Latest disruption across Tayside, Fife and Stirling
The Queensferry Crossing has been closed due to risk of falling ice. Image: BEAR Scotland
Queensferry Crossing closed for over 14 hours due to 'risk of falling ice'
9
Smeaton Industrial Estate. Image: Google Street View
Fire crews tackle blaze at outbuilding in Kirkcaldy industrial estate
To go with story by Claire Warrender. Newburgh Nativity play is making a comeback for 2024 at Lindores Abbey Picture shows; Newburgh Nativity Play. Newburgh. Supplied by Fife Nativity Date; Unknown
Fife 'wonky lights' town adds another string to festive bow with unusual nativity play

Conversation