Fife drama school to upgrade security after £1k break-in

A Fife drama school is set to upgrade its security after being hit with a £1,000 break-in.

Nardone’s Academy of Performing Arts on Main Street in Lochgelly was targeted in the early hours of Monday.

Thieves took an iPad and £600 in cash after smashing their way into the building via the glass front door just before 2am.

School principal and owner Liam Nardone says repairs to reopen the business cost him nearly £1,000.

He said: “Thankfully the studio isn’t open on a Monday but had the damage been any worse it could’ve impacted rehearsals.

“Our Dick Whittington show starts next week at the Lochgelly Centre but we’ve still got fittings for costumes taking place.

“The windows that were damaged were able to be fixed and vinyl replaced on the window frames.

“We were able to reopen on Tuesday as normally as possible but it’s still the last thing you need coming up for Christmas.”

Liam believes other premises in the area were also targeted.

‘This incident will only make us stronger’

He added: “We’ve spoken with other people locally who heard the alarm going off and attempts were made to gain access to other buildings.

“Off the back of what’s happened, we will be upgrading security.

“This incident will only make us stronger.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Monday, we received a report of a break-in and theft from a premises on Main Street, Lochgelly that happened around 1.45am that morning.

“Inquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage that may help should contact police via 101 quoting 1070 of December 2.”