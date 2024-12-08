Hunt for van driver who fled scene after car flipped on roof in Dunfermline crash

Police are hunting for a van driver who fled the scene after a car overturned on a busy Dunfermline street.

The car flipped onto its roof and landed on the pavement after a crash at around 6pm on Halbeath Road on Saturday.

The car driver was checked by paramedics but is understood to have not been seriously injured.

The road was blocked as emergency services, including police, paramedics and a fire appliance from the nearby Dunfermline station raced to the scene.

One eyewitness said he saw a person being helped out of the overturned car by passersby.

He said: “I saw one person being helped out of the car.

“They couldn’t get the person out of the driver’s door but eventually got them out of the passenger side.

“I could see blood on the person and they looked startled.”

Police are now appealing for help tracing the driver of the van involved who fled the scene a short time after.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 6pm on Saturday to a report of a crash involving a car and a van on Halbeath Road, Dunfermline.

“The car driver was checked over by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“The driver of the van made off and enquiries are ongoing to trace them.”