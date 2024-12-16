Plans for major Rosyth housing development of up to 360 homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plans for major Rosyth housing development of up to 360 homes

The applicant says the homes would 'be a sustainable extension to Roysth'.

By Andrew Robson
The development would be located west of the M90 in Rosyth.
The development would be located west of the M90 in Rosyth. Image: Bidwells

Plans have been submitted for a major housing development of up to 360 homes in Rosyth.

Bidwells, on behalf of the Alfred Stewart Property Foundation (ASPF), is seeking permission to develop a 62-acre site at Castlandhill.

A planning-in-principle application has been submitted to Fife Council for the farmland west of the M90.

The proposals state that 25% of the units would be affordable housing.

The planning application says: “Residential development at Castlandhill will deliver up to 360 high-quality new homes, which build on the existing community hub of Roysth and the burgeoning opportunities presented by the port redevelopment.

The site plan for the housing development in Rosyth
The site plan. Image: Bidwells

“The development will create a feeling of community, becoming a place where people meet and which people enjoy, with excellent connectivity, creating a place where people are proud to live and work.”

It adds: “The development at Castlandhill will be a sustainable extension to Roysth.”

Rosyth development profits would be donated to hospital

The proposed site access would be from Grampian Road and Castlandhill Road.

Additionally, necessary landscaping, development, drainage and infrastructure works will be carried out.

The ASPF is a charity that funds and supports medical research across Scotland.

The application states profits arising from the future sale of land for residential development would be used for local residents and donated to Tayside Cancer Care at Ninewells Hospital.

