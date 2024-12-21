Kirkcaldy Squash Club chairman accused of homophobic comment branded ‘banter’

The chairman of Kirkcaldy Squash Club has been accused of making a “homophobic” comment, later branded “banter” by the club secretary.

William Schulz was found to make a discriminatory remark in the club’s WhatsApp chat.

Former club member Alex Allan approached The Courier to share his concerns about the message.

Kirkcaldy chairman made homophobic slur

The message in question, sent by Mr Schulz on May 11 2022 to the club WhatsApp group, was in response to another member’s request for a game.

It read: “F*** off”, followed by a homophobic slur.

“I get sick betting [beating] you.

“You’re sh***.”

Alex, 73, said: “I highlighted the serious nature of the homophobic comments left by the chairman and challenged him on this behaviour.

“I didn’t feel he was fit to lead the club after this behaviour.”

Scottish Squash gives ‘discriminatory language’ ruling

A complaint was made to governing body Scottish Squash.

In April 2024, its committee ruled that Schulz had used “discriminatory language” in the KSC WhatsApp group chat.

The report said the use of this language contravened the code of conduct and fair play policy.

Documents shared with The Courier revealed that Mr Schulz admitted sharing these messages but had since reflected that doing so was “entirely inappropriate”.

The committee placed no sanctions on Mr Schulz, but KSC was asked to commit to any welfare, social media, and equality and diversity training identified or recommended.

With the support of Scottish Squash, the club was ordered to complete the training within 12 months.

The incident was also reported to the police.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.50pm on Monday, 16 January, 2023, we received a report of offensive communication in the Kirkcaldy area.

“Inquiries were carried out and a 65-year-old man was later reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection.”

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service confirmed there are no live proceedings relating to the case.

Club says message ‘sent as banter’

When contacted by The Courier for comment Mr Schulz said: “I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

However, Kirkcaldy Squash Club did comment on the matter.

Secretary Roy Thompson said: “In today’s language the text is homophobic but, it was sent as banter around three years ago.

“I was not sent as a homophobic comment.

“The club has dealt with the issue, underwent the relevant training and accepted the punishment.

“What was okay to say 20 years ago you can no longer say today.

“Club members have stood by the member who sent that message.”

The club also claimed Alex is “doing what he can to bring down the club”, which the former member denies.

‘No place’ for discrimination in sport

Garry McKay, interim chief executive of Scottish Squad, said: “Scottish Squash would like to place on record that there is no place for homophobia, racism or sexism or any other kind of discrimination in squash, sport or society.

“Scottish Squash doesn’t comment on any specific investigation but can confirm that any report of discrimination will be investigated appropriately.

“Scottish Squash wants everyone taking part in squash to have a safe, positive, and fulfilling experience in their sporting life.”