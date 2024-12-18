Kirkcaldy school teachers and staff scoop £53k in EuroMillions draw

A syndicate of Kirkcaldy teachers and school staff have won more than £50,000 after matching six numbers of a EuroMillions draw.

The 15-strong group from St Andrew’s RC High School scooped £53,642 in the November 26 draw.

Matching five main numbers and one lucky star number has made each member of the group £3,576 richer.

Dubbed the ‘SAHS Syndicate’, eight of the group have chosen to share their news.

Leader Richard Miller – a Maths teacher for more than 30 years – spotted the National Lottery email but was initially too busy to check it.

He said: “We’re absolutely over the moon and probably still can’t believe we’ve actually won.

“We’ve been doing our syndicate for more than 15 years now and have won small amounts here and there.

“When the email came through I thought it was unusual.

“I couldn’t really remember whether that had happened with previous smaller wins.

“It was first thing in the morning and I was running around getting things sorted for my first lesson of the day so didn’t really have time to check.

“When I was in the staffroom at morning breaktime I remembered to look again.

Kirkcaldy school syndicate win EuroMillions draw

“It made it even more special as some of the syndicate members were with me when we found out.

“There were a good few minutes of us reading and re-reading what it said on the screen and then we all had to double-check with each other that we had understood it correctly.

“Once we knew it was confirmed, we were all in shock, but then had to crack on with teaching for the day.”

Richard continued: “I’m in the process of moving house so this extra money will be a huge help towards that and takes some of the pressure off. It really is perfect timing.

“You never really think something like this will happen to you.

“We’re just a group of people who work together and decided to get involved in a syndicate for a bit of fun every week. We’re so glad we did just that!”

Fellow syndicate member Siobhan Docherty said: “This has made a huge difference to my Christmas.

“It’s meant I’ve been able to make this year extra special and allowed me to spoil my children which feels amazing.”

Also part of the winning syndicate are Grant McAllister, John Lyden, Michelle Laing, Angela Gourlay, Lilian Corbett and Leonard Rhone.

The Courier has taken a look at some of the best lottery-winning stories from Tayside and Fife through the years.