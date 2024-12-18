Kirkcaldy school teachers and staff scoop £53k in EuroMillions draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kirkcaldy school teachers and staff scoop £53k in EuroMillions draw

One of the syndicate members plans to 'spoil my children' this Christmas.

By Ben MacDonald
A school syndicate from Kirkcaldy has scooped the EuroMillions prize. Image: Allwyn
A syndicate of Kirkcaldy teachers and school staff have won more than £50,000 after matching six numbers of a EuroMillions draw.

The 15-strong group from St Andrew’s RC High School scooped £53,642 in the November 26 draw.

Matching five main numbers and one lucky star number has made each member of the group £3,576 richer.

Dubbed the ‘SAHS Syndicate’, eight of the group have chosen to share their news.

Leader Richard Miller – a Maths teacher for more than 30 years – spotted the National Lottery email but was initially too busy to check it.

He said: “We’re absolutely over the moon and probably still can’t believe we’ve actually won.

“We’ve been doing our syndicate for more than 15 years now and have won small amounts here and there.

“When the email came through I thought it was unusual.

“I couldn’t really remember whether that had happened with previous smaller wins.

“It was first thing in the morning and I was running around getting things sorted for my first lesson of the day so didn’t really have time to check.

“When I was in the staffroom at morning breaktime I remembered to look again.

“It made it even more special as some of the syndicate members were with me when we found out.

“There were a good few minutes of us reading and re-reading what it said on the screen and then we all had to double-check with each other that we had understood it correctly.

“Once we knew it was confirmed, we were all in shock, but then had to crack on with teaching for the day.”

Kirkcaldy syndicate win EuroMillions prize
Each member has picked up more than £3,000. Image: Allwyn

Richard continued: “I’m in the process of moving house so this extra money will be a huge help towards that and takes some of the pressure off. It really is perfect timing.

“You never really think something like this will happen to you.

“We’re just a group of people who work together and decided to get involved in a syndicate for a bit of fun every week. We’re so glad we did just that!”

Fellow syndicate member Siobhan Docherty said: “This has made a huge difference to my Christmas.

“It’s meant I’ve been able to make this year extra special and allowed me to spoil my children which feels amazing.”

Also part of the winning syndicate are Grant McAllister, John Lyden, Michelle Laing, Angela Gourlay, Lilian Corbett and Leonard Rhone.

The Courier has taken a look at some of the best lottery-winning stories from Tayside and Fife through the years.

